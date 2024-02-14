Veteran Leader Adam Jelen Takes Helm of Gilbane Building Co. Amid Industry Challenges

Veteran Leader Takes Helm Amid Construction Industry Challenges

As the construction industry grapples with an aging workforce, labor shortages, and the need for innovation, Gilbane Building Co. has appointed Adam Jelen as its new president and CEO. With 33 years of experience under his belt, Jelen assumes his new role on February 14, 2024, bringing a wealth of expertise and a strategic vision to guide the company through these challenging times.

A Seasoned Professional with a Proven Track Record

Jelen's journey with Gilbane Building Co. began as a director of the Midwest division. Over the years, he steadily climbed the ranks, demonstrating his leadership skills and commitment to the company's values. Most recently, he served as the chief operating officer (COO), a position that prepared him for the top job.

Beyond his achievements within the company, Jelen is a founding board member of the ACE Mentor Program of Wisconsin and has served on the executive committee for National Construction Safety Week. These roles reflect his dedication to nurturing the next generation of construction professionals and emphasizing safety in the industry.

Fostering a Positive Work Culture and Embracing Technology

Upon assuming his new role, Jelen plans to focus on building a positive work culture, investing in the company's leaders, and contributing to the local community. He sees technology playing a growing role in the construction industry and recognizes its potential to address labor shortages and drive innovation.

One of Jelen's key initiatives is to promote economic inclusion plans and mentoring programs, which he believes are essential for attracting and retaining diverse talent. By fostering diversity and inclusion, Gilbane Building Co. aims to ensure continued growth and development in the industry.

The Critical Role of Self-Perform Work

Jelen is a strong advocate for self-perform work, which he sees as critical to addressing the ongoing labor force shortage and diversifying the talent pipeline. By taking on more work in-house, Gilbane Building Co. can develop its own skilled workforce, reduce dependency on subcontractors, and maintain higher standards of quality and safety.

Under Jelen's leadership, the company is poised to make significant strides in labor force development and technological innovation, ensuring its continued success in the face of industry challenges.

With the construction industry at a crossroads, Jelen's appointment as Gilbane Building Co.'s new president and CEO comes at a crucial time. His extensive experience, commitment to workforce development, and passion for technology will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the company's future and driving growth in the industry.