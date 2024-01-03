Vestas Sells 656 MW Wind Portfolio to PLT Energia in Strategic Move

In a significant move underscoring their commitment to renewable energy, Danish wind technology leader, Vestas, has finalized the sale of a 656 MW wind project portfolio to Italian renewable energy company, PLT Energia. This transaction not only marks a pivotal expansion of the wind energy sector but also serves as an attractor for additional investment into the renewables space, specifically within strategic markets like Italy.

A Continuation of a Fruitful Partnership

This sale is a testament to the enduring and fruitful relationship between Vestas and PLT Energia, with both entities sharing a history of successful collaboration on wind power plant projects. Pierluigi Tortora, the Chairman of PLT, expressed satisfaction in the successful completion of this deal, emphasizing the prolific history of cooperation between the two companies.

Vestas’ Strategic Move

‘ame Sabater, Vestas Senior Vice President Development for EMEA & LATAM, highlighted the significance of this sale, stating that it was a crucial step in Vestas’ project development. It demonstrates Vestas’ ability to strengthen partnerships through their development portfolio, which is specifically designed for Vestas technology.

Aiding the Transaction

Facilitating the acquisition, Rothschild & Co served as Vestas’ sole financial adviser, with legal advice provided by L&B. In contrast, PLT Energia was legally advised by BonelliErede and technically by Fichtner.

PLT Energia’s Growth Plans

Stefano Marulli, CEO of PLT Energia, remarked on the strategic nature of the transaction. He emphasized how it aligns with PLT’s growth plans within Italy, Europe, and the United States. PLT Energia currently has over 3 GW of projects under construction and in advanced development, further cementing its commitment to the renewable energy sector.

In addition to the transaction news, the Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global discusses various technical topics in the renewable energy sector, including weather analysis, geothermal solutions, and energy storage technology. The issue also focuses on the future of renewables in North America and Iceland’s innovative use of its geology for renewable energy generation.