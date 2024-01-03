en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Vestas Sells 656 MW Wind Portfolio to PLT Energia in Strategic Move

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:15 am EST
Vestas Sells 656 MW Wind Portfolio to PLT Energia in Strategic Move

In a significant move underscoring their commitment to renewable energy, Danish wind technology leader, Vestas, has finalized the sale of a 656 MW wind project portfolio to Italian renewable energy company, PLT Energia. This transaction not only marks a pivotal expansion of the wind energy sector but also serves as an attractor for additional investment into the renewables space, specifically within strategic markets like Italy.

A Continuation of a Fruitful Partnership

This sale is a testament to the enduring and fruitful relationship between Vestas and PLT Energia, with both entities sharing a history of successful collaboration on wind power plant projects. Pierluigi Tortora, the Chairman of PLT, expressed satisfaction in the successful completion of this deal, emphasizing the prolific history of cooperation between the two companies.

Vestas’ Strategic Move

‘ame Sabater, Vestas Senior Vice President Development for EMEA & LATAM, highlighted the significance of this sale, stating that it was a crucial step in Vestas’ project development. It demonstrates Vestas’ ability to strengthen partnerships through their development portfolio, which is specifically designed for Vestas technology.

Aiding the Transaction

Facilitating the acquisition, Rothschild & Co served as Vestas’ sole financial adviser, with legal advice provided by L&B. In contrast, PLT Energia was legally advised by BonelliErede and technically by Fichtner.

PLT Energia’s Growth Plans

Stefano Marulli, CEO of PLT Energia, remarked on the strategic nature of the transaction. He emphasized how it aligns with PLT’s growth plans within Italy, Europe, and the United States. PLT Energia currently has over 3 GW of projects under construction and in advanced development, further cementing its commitment to the renewable energy sector.

In addition to the transaction news, the Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global discusses various technical topics in the renewable energy sector, including weather analysis, geothermal solutions, and energy storage technology. The issue also focuses on the future of renewables in North America and Iceland’s innovative use of its geology for renewable energy generation.

0
Business Italy
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Significant Surge in Port Operations Marks New Records

By Momen Zellmi

California Water Service Group Expands Operations in Hawaii and New Mexico

By BNN Correspondents

French Stock Market in Flux: CAC 40 Dips, Atos Defies Trend

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Britain's High Street Crisis: Wetherspoons, Argos, Costa Coffee Announce Closures

By Momen Zellmi

German Unemployment Rate Holds Steady; Nordex SE Sees Uplift on Swedis ...
@Business · 1 min
German Unemployment Rate Holds Steady; Nordex SE Sees Uplift on Swedis ...
heart comment 0
Ireland’s Large-Scale Projects Plagued by ‘Delusional Optimism’: A Call for Prudence

By BNN Correspondents

Ireland's Large-Scale Projects Plagued by 'Delusional Optimism': A Call for Prudence
Legal Tech Conferences 2023: AI, Diversity, and Innovation to Shape 2024

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Legal Tech Conferences 2023: AI, Diversity, and Innovation to Shape 2024
The Future of B2B Payments: Embracing Digitization and Automation

By Mahnoor Jehangir

The Future of B2B Payments: Embracing Digitization and Automation
Circle K Service Station Revamp Gets Green Light Despite Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Circle K Service Station Revamp Gets Green Light Despite Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Rory McIlroy Recounts Childhood Snub by Idol Roy Keane on 'The Overlap' Podcast
1 min
Rory McIlroy Recounts Childhood Snub by Idol Roy Keane on 'The Overlap' Podcast
Congress MLC Hariprasad Warns of Godhra-like Incident in Karnataka, Sparks Political Storm
3 mins
Congress MLC Hariprasad Warns of Godhra-like Incident in Karnataka, Sparks Political Storm
Former Newcastle United Players Find Success in New Clubs
4 mins
Former Newcastle United Players Find Success in New Clubs
Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities
4 mins
Weston Cricket Club Expands Female-Only Cricket with Taster Sessions and Regular Activities
Ireland's Large-Scale Projects Plagued by 'Delusional Optimism': A Call for Prudence
4 mins
Ireland's Large-Scale Projects Plagued by 'Delusional Optimism': A Call for Prudence
Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin's Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns
4 mins
Brisbane International: Alexei Popyrin's Campaign Cut Short Amid Fitness Concerns
Thrilling Showdown at Bob Lucas Stadium Ends in 3-3 Draw
4 mins
Thrilling Showdown at Bob Lucas Stadium Ends in 3-3 Draw
Arsenal Women's Winger, Gio Queiroz, Seeks Loan Move
4 mins
Arsenal Women's Winger, Gio Queiroz, Seeks Loan Move
Lubaga's Title Hopes Dwindle Following a 5-3 Defeat to Kabowa
5 mins
Lubaga's Title Hopes Dwindle Following a 5-3 Defeat to Kabowa
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
10 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app