Business

Vestas Announces Second Offshore Wind Turbine Plant in Poland

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:57 am EST
Vestas Announces Second Offshore Wind Turbine Plant in Poland

The Danish wind turbine manufacturer, Vestas, has unveiled plans to establish a second offshore wind turbine plant in Poland, in a move to cater to the escalating demand for wind energy at sea. The new facility, expected to create over 1,000 jobs, is scheduled to commence operations in 2026 and will focus on manufacturing wind turbine blades. This announcement comes in the wake of the company’s prior disclosure of another factory in Poland, set to begin operations in the following year.

Vestas’ Investment in Poland’s Wind Energy

These investments in offshore factories in Poland manifest Europe’s potential to boost wind industry investments and generate green jobs, given long-term policy commitments for offshore wind projects. Vestas’ Chief Operating Officer, Tommy Rahbek Nielsen, underscored that these initiatives exemplify how Europe can steer wind industry investments and create green jobs with appropriate long-term policy commitments for offshore wind projects.

Anticipated Growth in Offshore Wind Demand

The new blade factory in Szczecin, Poland, is part of Vestas’ strategy to support global and European demand for offshore wind. The facility, expected to generate more than 1,000 direct jobs, is slated to start operations in 2026, focusing on producing blades for Vestas’ flagship offshore wind turbine, the V236-15.0 MW. Vestas’ manufacturing footprint in Poland could see a significant increase with more than 1,700 direct jobs by 2026.

Green Jobs and Sustainable Supply Chain

The establishment of this new factory comes amid burgeoning demand for offshore wind. With the addition of this new factory, Vestas is anticipated to soon employ more than 2,500 people in Poland. The company is spearheading the development of a sustainable supply chain in Europe, poised to meet the projected growth in demand for offshore wind. The V236-15.0 MW prototype offshore wind turbine, already a record-setter for power output, is anticipated to make its offshore debut in 2024 at the Frederikshavn wind farm off Denmark.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

