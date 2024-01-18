en English
Business

VERSES AI Inc. and Analog Collaborate to Develop Smart City Projects in Abu Dhabi

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:57 am EST
VERSES AI Inc. and Analog Collaborate to Develop Smart City Projects in Abu Dhabi

In a strategic move to reshape the urban landscape of Abu Dhabi, VERSES AI Inc. has joined forces with Analog to spearhead a series of innovative smart city projects. The collaboration is a response to the immediate and emerging challenges posed by burgeoning population density in urban areas and the need for advanced infrastructure in sectors like mobility, utilities, safety, and healthcare.

Fueling the Smart City Revolution

VERSES AI Inc. and Analog’s partnership is anchored in their shared vision to revolutionize Abu Dhabi’s urban environment. The initiative aligns with the global trend of governments making substantial investments in smart city projects to enhance public infrastructure and services. According to Persistence Market Research, the smart city market is on an upward trajectory, projected to hit a staggering $3.482 trillion by 2026.

Capitalizing on Anticipated Market Growth

With an eye on the future, the joint venture between VERSES and Analog is strategically designed to capitalize on this anticipated growth. The projects will leverage VERSES’ renowned Genius platform and focus on key sectors such as smart mobility, healthcare, and energy. These sectors are fundamental to improving the quality of life and operational efficiency in urban environments.

Collaborative Efforts for a Sustainable Future

The smart city projects, slated for development and demonstration in 2024, aren’t a solo endeavor. They involve collaboration with various industry stakeholders in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This partnership underscores Abu Dhabi’s commitment to innovative urban solutions and energy optimization. The transformative vision of Analog and its partnership with VERSES are set to contribute significantly to the evolution of smart city landscapes.

author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

