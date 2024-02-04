Versatile Business Property in Offaly Now Available for Purchase

An attractive business property in Rhode, Co Offaly, Ireland is now available for purchase, listed at a competitive €89,000. The property is currently home to Shaz's Hair and Beauty Salon and Anto's Barbershop, offering prime opportunities for those looking to kickstart or expand their entrepreneurial ventures.

Flexible and Ready-to-Use Retail Space

The ground floor retail space is bright, spacious, and immediately operational as a salon. However, its versatility extends beyond its current use. The property could be transformed into various commercial entities such as a shop, storage unit, or even multiple apartments, all pending planning permission from Offaly County Council.

Features and Potential

The property boasts a 73-square-metre open-plan area, already equipped with up to eight chairs and basins, but with room for additional sinks. The space includes a bathroom and features a laminate floor and grey walls, providing a clean, adaptable canvas for personalization.

Visibility and Accessibility

Benefitting from excellent street frontage, the property provides self-advertising, a game-changer for businesses looking to make their mark. The sale is being managed by James L Murtagh auctioneers and is listed on Daft.ie. Potential buyers can arrange viewings by appointment.