Verisk Appoints Grace Hanson to Its Claims Advisory Board

Grace Hanson, a seasoned professional in the Bermuda insurance market, has been appointed to the claims advisory board of Verisk, a preeminent supplier of data analytics and technology. The inclusion of Hanson, who has served as the global chief claims officer at Allied World Assurance and the senior vice president and head of Starr Excess Claims at American International Group (AIG), is seen as a strategic move by Verisk to bolster its Claims Solutions' innovation process.

Advertisment

Grace Hanson's Journey and Role

Hanson's professional journey in Bermuda provides her with a unique perspective and a wealth of experience. She played pivotal roles in the insurance industry before leaving Bermuda in 2008. Now, as a member of Verisk's Claims Advisory Board, she is set to offer strategic counsel aimed at enhancing the claims ecosystem. This advisory role will leverage her extensive C-suite experience with start-up insurers, insurtechs, and legacy carriers.

The Mission of Verisk's Claims Advisory Board

Advertisment

The advisory board's mission extends beyond offering counsel. It aims to streamline client workflows, improve claims management, and support superior customer experiences. The board, comprised of insurance industry mavens, including Hanson, Eric Brandt, Darla Finchum, Ken Rosen, and Mike Sieger, will advise Verisk's Claims Solutions on its innovation roadmap. The ultimate goal is to provide industry-leading products and solutions that enrich the claims ecosystem.

Collaboration and Innovation: The Driving Forces

Verisk's commitment to collaboration and continuous learning is evident in the formation of the advisory board. The company values learning and collaboration as vital routes to propel the industry forward through value co-creation with customers and ecosystem partners. The synergy between Verisk and the advisory board is expected to drive innovation, yielding cutting-edge solutions that streamline workflows, enhance claims management, and improve customer experiences in the insurance sector.