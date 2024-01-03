Verint Systems Receives Major Endorsement for AI-Powered CX Automation Strategy

Verint Systems Inc., a NASDAQ-listed company under VRNT, has been awarded a five-year contract worth over $49 million by a leading U.S. healthcare company. This contract includes the deployment of more than 12 AI-powered bots, a move that underscores Verint’s commitment to elevating customer experience through data and AI-driven automation. The contract is a significant endorsement for Verint’s AI-powered open platform and Customer Experience (CX) Automation strategy.

Monetizing AI Capabilities

Verint’s CEO, Dan Bodner, considers this contract as validation of the platform’s momentum and the company’s ability to monetize its AI capabilities. With more than 10,000 organizations in 175 countries, including more than 85 Fortune 100 companies, as its clients, Verint has been making strides in the field of AI-powered automation.

A Flexible and Innovative Platform

The Verint Open Platform is a solution designed to bridge the gap between human workforce and AI-powered bots. It allows brands to deploy over 35 AI-powered bots, enabling them to enhance customer experiences and create additional work capacity without the need to hire additional staff. The flexibility of this platform allows brands to implement AI innovation at their own pace.

Enriching Customer Experience

The recent contract with the healthcare company includes the deployment of various bots, including Real-Time Coaching Bots, Quality Bots, and an Interaction Wrap-up Bot, among others. These bots aim to augment the human workforce, thereby elevating customer experiences. Verint’s commitment to enriching customer experience through AI-powered automation has positioned it as a strong player in the field of technology.

While Verint has received accolades, including certification by Great Place To Work, it also recognises the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions associated with predicting future outcomes. The company’s forward-looking statements detailed in their Annual Report and SEC filings underline this acknowledgment.