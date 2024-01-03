en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Verint Systems Receives Major Endorsement for AI-Powered CX Automation Strategy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:54 am EST
Verint Systems Receives Major Endorsement for AI-Powered CX Automation Strategy

Verint Systems Inc., a NASDAQ-listed company under VRNT, has been awarded a five-year contract worth over $49 million by a leading U.S. healthcare company. This contract includes the deployment of more than 12 AI-powered bots, a move that underscores Verint’s commitment to elevating customer experience through data and AI-driven automation. The contract is a significant endorsement for Verint’s AI-powered open platform and Customer Experience (CX) Automation strategy.

Monetizing AI Capabilities

Verint’s CEO, Dan Bodner, considers this contract as validation of the platform’s momentum and the company’s ability to monetize its AI capabilities. With more than 10,000 organizations in 175 countries, including more than 85 Fortune 100 companies, as its clients, Verint has been making strides in the field of AI-powered automation.

A Flexible and Innovative Platform

The Verint Open Platform is a solution designed to bridge the gap between human workforce and AI-powered bots. It allows brands to deploy over 35 AI-powered bots, enabling them to enhance customer experiences and create additional work capacity without the need to hire additional staff. The flexibility of this platform allows brands to implement AI innovation at their own pace.

Enriching Customer Experience

The recent contract with the healthcare company includes the deployment of various bots, including Real-Time Coaching Bots, Quality Bots, and an Interaction Wrap-up Bot, among others. These bots aim to augment the human workforce, thereby elevating customer experiences. Verint’s commitment to enriching customer experience through AI-powered automation has positioned it as a strong player in the field of technology.

While Verint has received accolades, including certification by Great Place To Work, it also recognises the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions associated with predicting future outcomes. The company’s forward-looking statements detailed in their Annual Report and SEC filings underline this acknowledgment.

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Investing in Microsoft: A Golden Ticket to Financial Growth

By Rafia Tasleem

Benson Hill Inc Grapples with Share Price Drop Despite Overweight Rating

By Wojciech Zylm

Sigma Finalizes Acquisition of NextTrip, Eyes Dominance in Travel Tech Space

By Waqas Arain

Flux Power Holdings Reports Significant Growth and Optimism for 2024

By Geeta Pillai

Digital Advertising Veteran Patrick Dolan Joins Collective Audience's ...
@Business · 1 min
Digital Advertising Veteran Patrick Dolan Joins Collective Audience's ...
heart comment 0
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. to Attend the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

By Rafia Tasleem

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. to Attend the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Finacity Boosts Bunge’s Securitization Program, Links Pricing to Sustainability Targets

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Finacity Boosts Bunge's Securitization Program, Links Pricing to Sustainability Targets
Vericel CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: A Step Forward for Advanced Therapies

By Justice Nwafor

Vericel CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: A Step Forward for Advanced Therapies
RiskOn International and MeetKai Join Forces to Launch Innovative AI Product, askROI.com

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

RiskOn International and MeetKai Join Forces to Launch Innovative AI Product, askROI.com
Latest Headlines
World News
Imran Khan Charged with Contempt of Electoral Commission, Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan
40 seconds
Imran Khan Charged with Contempt of Electoral Commission, Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan
San Francisco Dons vs Pacific Tigers: A Battle of WCC Basketball Titans
49 seconds
San Francisco Dons vs Pacific Tigers: A Battle of WCC Basketball Titans
David Robinson's Unconventional Path to NBA Stardom
1 min
David Robinson's Unconventional Path to NBA Stardom
CMI Orchards' Organic Apple Sales Soar Amid Rising Demand for High-Flavor Organics
2 mins
CMI Orchards' Organic Apple Sales Soar Amid Rising Demand for High-Flavor Organics
Running for Health: Study Reveals Potential Benefits of Running
2 mins
Running for Health: Study Reveals Potential Benefits of Running
First Babies of 2024: A Joyous Beginning at Montérégie-Ouest and Erie Shores HealthCare
2 mins
First Babies of 2024: A Joyous Beginning at Montérégie-Ouest and Erie Shores HealthCare
Shreveport Battles to Maintain New Year's Resolutions: Wallethub Study
2 mins
Shreveport Battles to Maintain New Year's Resolutions: Wallethub Study
Vericel CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: A Step Forward for Advanced Therapies
2 mins
Vericel CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: A Step Forward for Advanced Therapies
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Secures Ballot Spot in Utah for 2024 Presidential Election
3 mins
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Secures Ballot Spot in Utah for 2024 Presidential Election
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app