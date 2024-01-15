Veolia’s Innovative Vehicle-to-Grid Trials: Turning Trash Trucks into Power Plants

In an innovative leap towards a sustainable future, Veolia has successfully concluded the initial phase of its vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology trials. The trials involved the use of electric refuse trucks, showcasing the potential of these vehicles to supply energy back to the UK grid. The larger battery capacity of waste collection trucks as compared to average electric cars makes for a compelling case.

Turning Trash Trucks into Power Plants

The trials revealed that these trucks can provide significant energy support during peak consumption times. This development is part of Veolia’s broader strategy aimed at decarbonizing local energy systems and creating a circular energy loop. The company’s plan is to convert its entire fleet of 1,800 refuse collection vehicles in the UK to electric by 2040. This could contribute approximately 200 megawatts of flexible power capacity daily to the grid. To put this into perspective, it’s sufficient to meet the evening peak demand of over 150,000 homes.

Powering Homes while Collecting Waste

The first phase of the trials involved two bi-directional trucks that allowed 110 kW of energy to be charged and discharged. This power was enough to energize 110 homes for two hours during peak times. The company collaborates with Turbo Power Systems, Magnetic Systems Technology, Fuuse, and Advantics on the V2G project. The next phase of the trials involves expanding the initiative with Westminster council’s collection vehicles.

Circular Energy Loop: A Sustainable Future

The initiative forms part of Veolia’s broader strategy to decarbonize local energy systems and create a circular energy loop. This includes using energy generated from its waste-to-energy plants to power its fleet. Veolia operates 10 energy recovery facilities in the UK, transforming non-recyclable waste into electricity. This electricity supplies more than 400,000 homes, marking another stride towards a more sustainable future.