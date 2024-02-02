Velos Appoints IoT Veteran Colin Chew as New CEO

In a significant development within the Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity industry, Velos has announced the appointment of Colin Chew as its new Chief Executive Officer. This transition comes on the heels of considerable achievements by the outgoing CEO, Graeme Millar, that include the carve-out from JT and the acquisitions of TopConnect and NextM2M.

Strategic Leadership Transition

The change in leadership is part of the company's strategic plan to sustain its growth trajectory and solidify its stronghold in the IoT market. Phil Male, Chair of Velos, commended Graeme's contributions and expressed his optimism about the company maintaining its momentum under the stewardship of Colin Chew.

Chew’s Extensive IoT Experience

Colin Chew brings with him over two decades of experience in the IoT sector. His impressive portfolio includes stints at Semtech, Sierra Wireless, IBM, and Lucent Technologies. The appointment of Chew is perceived as a stride towards further innovation and the establishment of new industry standards in IoT connectivity.

Commitment to Customer-centric Solutions

Upon accepting his new role, Chew voiced his enthusiasm for leading Velos. He emphasized the company's unyielding commitment to delivering customer-centric solutions that are dependable, scalable, and secure. Furthermore, he hinted at unveiling novel developments at the forthcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in 2024.

With a global reach, Velos IoT provides integrated IoT connectivity services, supporting over 17 million SIMs worldwide. The company offers tailor-made solutions to businesses of various sizes, backed by extensive LPWA network coverage and a robust connectivity management platform. Velos aims to furnish its customers with sustainable, scalable, and secure connectivity options.