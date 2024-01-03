en English
Veikkaus Sets Global Precedent with Mandatory Identification Measures

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:46 pm EST
The Finnish government-owned betting agency, Veikkaus, has pioneered a first-of-its-kind initiative by implementing mandatory identification measures across all its digital and physical gaming platforms. This decisive step is in response to the Lotteries Act, effective from 2021, designed to minimize gambling-related harm, ensure secure age verification, and foster a safe gaming environment.

Steering Towards a Safe Betting Environment

Veikkaus’ new identification system not only safeguards against underage gambling but also allows the agency to detect high-risk gambling behavior and intervene when necessary. Players can now keep track of their total play history, and for the first time, scratch cards have been included under annual loss limits and game suspensions. To purchase scratch cards, customers need to present valid identification documents such as the Veikkaus card or a driver’s license.

Preserving the Traditional Lottery Redemption Process

Despite the introduction of mandatory identification for purchases, the traditional lottery winnings redemption process remains intact. As Ville Venojärvi, the head of lottery games at Veikkaus, explained, the original scratch card still serves as the golden ticket for claims. The recent Christmas season demonstrated that the introduction of these checks did not deter sales. Lottery tickets purchased in 2023 can be redeemed without identification until the end of 2024.

Introducing the Supplementary Lottery

Veikkaus’ innovation is not limited to identification measures. The agency has introduced a supplementary lottery for scratch cards. This daily draw offers a second chance to ticket holders who did not win initially. Each draw presents five lucky individuals with the opportunity to take home a prize of one thousand euros.

Veikkaus’ revolutionary steps, aimed at promoting responsible gambling and ensuring a secure gaming environment, set a precedent for gambling operators worldwide. As Veikkaus navigates towards the end of its monopoly over all forms of gambling in Finland, the implementation of these measures marks a significant stride towards a safer and more responsible gambling landscape.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

