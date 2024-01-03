en English
Business

VAPORESSO Clinches Over 130 International Awards, Reinforcing Its Leadership in Vaping Industry

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:24 am EST
VAPORESSO Clinches Over 130 International Awards, Reinforcing Its Leadership in Vaping Industry

Vaping industry innovator, VAPORESSO, has made a remarkable achievement in 2023, garnering over 130 international awards from various industrial entities and media outlets. This accomplishment solidifies its standing as a leader in open-system vaping devices. The recognitions are from authoritative sources such as Ecigclick, Vapouround, and VersedVaper, alongside a plethora of best international brand awards. These accolades underscore VAPORESSO’s dedication to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

VAPORESSO’s Award-Winning Designs

VAPORESSO’s product designs have been lauded with several professional international design awards. These include the MUSE Design Awards, German Design Awards, London Design Awards, and French Design Awards. These acknowledgments affirm the brand’s relentless pursuit of excellence in innovative design.

Innovative Products Recognized

The brand’s innovative products, such as the XROS 3 series, LUXE X series, ARMOUR, and VAPORESSO COSS, have garnered numerous media awards. Notably, COSS secured the prestigious Golden Leaf Award for Innovation. These recognitions serve as a testament to VAPORESSO’s significant contributions to the growth and advancement of the vaping industry.

VAPORESSO’s Core Values and Vision

VAPORESSO steadfastly adheres to its core values of innovation, reliability, and style. The brand continuously seeks to address industry challenges with innovative solutions. Established in 2015, VAPORESSO is committed to creating a smoke-free world and improving the quality of life for vapers of all levels and styles. In a landscape often beset by challenges, VAPORESSO’s successes highlight its commitment to its vision and the tangible impact of its innovative solutions.

Business
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

