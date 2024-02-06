Vana Ventures into Cannabis Manufacturing in New Mexico, Boosting Local Economy

Cannabis processor-manufacturer, Vana, has embarked on a journey to plant its roots in the fertile soil of Clovis, New Mexico, by initiating growing and manufacturing operations. An infusion of $2.6 million into the project underlines the company's commitment to the community and the industry. The venture includes licensing for both indoor and outdoor farms, a manufacturing facility, and two retail locations that cater to the dual markets of medical and recreational cannabis.

Vana's Commitment and Community Collaboration

The founder and CEO of Vana, Parin Kumar, has emphasised the significance of state assistance for the long-term success of the venture. The firm's commitment to the community is further highlighted by their plans to source cannabis from local farmers. In this collaborative endeavor, Vana will be working closely with Orenda Farms and Vana Society to process and sell their products.

State's Support and Economic Implications

The New Mexico Economic Development Department has extended its support to Vana through the Local Economic Development Act (LEDA), providing a grant of $90,000. This funding is aimed at helping Vana employ 12 new staff members at an average salary of $46,626.

This state investment reflects the economic policies of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, including the legalization of recreational cannabis. The state's move is expected to spur business growth and job creation in rural areas, strengthening the economic fabric of communities such as Clovis.

Welcoming Growth in Rural Communities

Tina Dziuk, CEO of Clovis Economic Development, has welcomed the state's support for fostering manufacturing growth in rural communities. Dziuk highlighted the potential for new job opportunities and economic strengthening resulting from Vana's venture, marking a positive trajectory for the rural economy.

As Vana sets its roots in Clovis, this collaborative effort between the state, local farmers, and the company offers a glimpse into the potential of cannabis industry to contribute significantly to the community and the economy.