Value Stream Management Adoption: Early Stages and Challenges, Reveals Broadcom Survey

Value stream management (VSM), though adopted by 60% of business and IT leaders, is in its infancy, with a mere 10% applying it to multiple projects, according to a survey by Dimensional Research for Broadcom. The survey brings to light the challenges faced by organizations in reaping the desired outcomes from VSM, with a majority grappling with subpar visibility and sporadic data availability.

Excel Spreadsheets: The Go-To VSM Tools

The survey reveals that Excel spreadsheets are the preferred VSM tools for 50% of organizations, followed by 42% opting for homegrown tools. However, the continuous availability of data, a hallmark of mature VSM organizations, remains elusive. Only 9% of respondents continually share data, while an overwhelming 69% disclose their VSM metrics on a quarterly or monthly basis.

Visibility: A Persistent Challenge in VSM

Visibility into VSM, a crucial aspect for successful implementation, is reported to be either good or excellent by a mere 36% of respondents. On the other hand, 21% report their visibility as poor or akin to a ‘black hole’. This indicates a significant gap that needs to be addressed for more efficient VSM implementation.

Broadcom’s VSM Maturity Model: Aiding Organizations

Recognizing the need for progress in VSM adoption, Broadcom’s chief transformation officer, Laureen Knudsen, has launched a VSM Maturity Model. This tool aims to aid organizations in advancing their VSM practices, thereby improving efficiency, customer experience, and profitability – prime reasons for adopting VSM, as cited by the survey respondents.

Decision-Making: A Top-Down Approach

The survey also underscores a centralized decision-making structure, with major decisions being made or requiring approval at the leadership level. This is largely due to insufficient data sharing and visibility, emphasizing the need for robust data availability for DevOps teams to make informed decisions aligned with business objectives.

Proving ROI: A Hurdle for VSM Platforms

Establishing the return on investment for VSM platforms and their efficacy in achieving business objectives presents a major challenge, as highlighted by the survey. As organizations navigate the early stages of VSM adoption, they must address these challenges to fully exploit the potential benefits of VSM.