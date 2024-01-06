en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Value Stream Management Adoption: Early Stages and Challenges, Reveals Broadcom Survey

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:10 am EST
Value Stream Management Adoption: Early Stages and Challenges, Reveals Broadcom Survey

Value stream management (VSM), though adopted by 60% of business and IT leaders, is in its infancy, with a mere 10% applying it to multiple projects, according to a survey by Dimensional Research for Broadcom. The survey brings to light the challenges faced by organizations in reaping the desired outcomes from VSM, with a majority grappling with subpar visibility and sporadic data availability.

Excel Spreadsheets: The Go-To VSM Tools

The survey reveals that Excel spreadsheets are the preferred VSM tools for 50% of organizations, followed by 42% opting for homegrown tools. However, the continuous availability of data, a hallmark of mature VSM organizations, remains elusive. Only 9% of respondents continually share data, while an overwhelming 69% disclose their VSM metrics on a quarterly or monthly basis.

Visibility: A Persistent Challenge in VSM

Visibility into VSM, a crucial aspect for successful implementation, is reported to be either good or excellent by a mere 36% of respondents. On the other hand, 21% report their visibility as poor or akin to a ‘black hole’. This indicates a significant gap that needs to be addressed for more efficient VSM implementation.

Broadcom’s VSM Maturity Model: Aiding Organizations

Recognizing the need for progress in VSM adoption, Broadcom’s chief transformation officer, Laureen Knudsen, has launched a VSM Maturity Model. This tool aims to aid organizations in advancing their VSM practices, thereby improving efficiency, customer experience, and profitability – prime reasons for adopting VSM, as cited by the survey respondents.

Decision-Making: A Top-Down Approach

The survey also underscores a centralized decision-making structure, with major decisions being made or requiring approval at the leadership level. This is largely due to insufficient data sharing and visibility, emphasizing the need for robust data availability for DevOps teams to make informed decisions aligned with business objectives.

Proving ROI: A Hurdle for VSM Platforms

Establishing the return on investment for VSM platforms and their efficacy in achieving business objectives presents a major challenge, as highlighted by the survey. As organizations navigate the early stages of VSM adoption, they must address these challenges to fully exploit the potential benefits of VSM.

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
5 mins ago
Boeing's 737 Max 9 Faces Grounding: Echoes of Past Challenges and New Impacts
The aviation industry has once again been rattled as Boeing’s 737 Max 9 model faces new turbulence. Carriers have initiated grounding operations for this aircraft following an incident where a fuselage section blew out on a brand-new Alaska Airlines jet during flight. This setback has sent Boeing’s shares into a nosedive, adding to the Dow
Boeing's 737 Max 9 Faces Grounding: Echoes of Past Challenges and New Impacts
Druk Holding and Investments Implements Significant Salary Revision: Implications and Reactions
8 mins ago
Druk Holding and Investments Implements Significant Salary Revision: Implications and Reactions
Emirates Celebrates 20 Years of Operations in Ghana: A Journey of Growth and Partnership
8 mins ago
Emirates Celebrates 20 Years of Operations in Ghana: A Journey of Growth and Partnership
Boeing Shares Plummet Following FAA's Grounding Decision
6 mins ago
Boeing Shares Plummet Following FAA's Grounding Decision
Twilio Announces New CEO Amid Slowed Sales Growth: Khozema Shipchandler to Succeed Jeff Lawson
6 mins ago
Twilio Announces New CEO Amid Slowed Sales Growth: Khozema Shipchandler to Succeed Jeff Lawson
Druk Holding and Investments: Bhutan's New Employment Beacon
7 mins ago
Druk Holding and Investments: Bhutan's New Employment Beacon
Latest Headlines
World News
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
1 min
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
1 min
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
2 mins
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
3 mins
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
4 mins
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
4 mins
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
Thierry Henry Candidly Discusses Retirement Struggles: A Glimpse into the Athletes' World Beyond the Field
5 mins
Thierry Henry Candidly Discusses Retirement Struggles: A Glimpse into the Athletes' World Beyond the Field
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
6 mins
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
6 mins
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
29 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app