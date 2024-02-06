Valenciaport to Showcase Refrigerated Import-Export Capabilities at Fruit Logistica

Valenciaport will be participating in Fruit Logistica, a premier trade fair in Berlin that puts the spotlight on the transportation, marketing, storage, and conservation of agricultural produce. Opening on Wednesday, the event is known for its comprehensive coverage of the fruit and vegetable sector, and features an array of activities, including conferences and presentations on cutting-edge topics such as Artificial Intelligence in logistics, advancements in food treatment and preservation technologies, and the unveiling of new horticultural varieties.

Echoes of Previous Success

Last year, the fair attracted over 60,000 visitors, serving as a hotbed for business deals and innovation in the agricultural sector. This year, Valenciaport aims to engage directly with clients and showcase the benefits of its refrigerated import-export facilities. These facilities managed nearly 3 million tonnes of refrigerated cargo in 2023 alone, and boast 3,250 reefer connections across its terminals.

State-of-the-Art Facilities

Additional infrastructure includes Americold's warehouse and the Border Control Point (PCF) facilities that ensure expedited inspection of containers. These facilities underscore Valenciaport's dedication to maintaining the highest standards in cold and refrigerated transport, and its commitment to serving the needs of its clients.

Valenciaport's Competitive Edge

The Port Authority of Valencia's commercial team will be present at the State Ports' stand to champion Valenciaport's role in the Spanish export industry. The team will elaborate on how Valenciaport's state-of-the-art facilities and services give it a competitive edge in the sector, particularly in the realm of refrigerated transport.