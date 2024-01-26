Vail Resorts Surpasses 2030 Target, Achieves 100% Renewable Electricity Usage for Second Year

Vail Resorts Inc., a distinguished mountain resort company, has once again proved its commitment to environmental sustainability by achieving 100% renewable electricity usage for the second successive year. This accomplishment is not only a testament to the company's dedication but also places it far ahead of its 2030 target.

Exceeding Energy Efficiency Goals

The attainment of this environmental milestone has been driven by Vail Resorts' substantial investments in energy efficiency and renewable electricity development. Since 2018, the company has invested a staggering $10 million in on-mountain energy-saving projects, showcasing its resolve to curtail energy wastage and to promote sustainable practices.

A Wind Farm and Local Programs: The Powerhouses Behind the Achievement

Among the key investments that have propelled the company to meet its renewable electricity targets is the establishment of the large-scale Plum Creek wind farm. This wind farm has been a major contributor to the company's renewable electricity efforts. In addition, Vail Resorts' participation in local renewable electricity programs has significantly boosted its green energy production.

Further Energy-Saving Initiatives

Moreover, Vail Resorts has embarked on a range of other energy-saving initiatives. These include improvements in snowmaking efficiency, retrofits of LED lighting, and upgrades to facility systems and controls. These initiatives not only contribute to the company's environmental goals but also enhance operations and the guest experience at its resorts.

With its continued commitment to renewable energy and environmental sustainability, Vail Resorts Inc. is setting an example for other corporations to follow.