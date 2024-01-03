Vail Mountain Navigates Post-Holiday Season: A Look at Visitor Trends and Services

After the bustling holiday season, the serene slopes of Vail Mountain are witnessing a marked drop in the number of visitors. Despite the quieter period, the resort has kept its lift ticket prices at a peak of $299 for same-day window purchases, offering a mere $15 discount for online advance purchases. Interestingly, Vail Mountain has chosen not to impose any limit on lift ticket sales, a decision that stands despite the resort’s right to do so.

An Uptick in Epic Pass Sales

A significant segment of Vail Mountain’s visitors are proud holders of pre-purchased Epic Pass products. The season witnessed a 4% increase in Epic Pass sales compared to the previous year, offering a ray of hope amidst the fluctuating visitor count.

Weather Plays a Crucial Role

Snowfall, a vital element influencing visitor numbers, has been below the mark this season. The current snowpack stands at a below-average 71% of the 30-year norm. However, the National Weather Service forecasts a silver lining, predicting a chance of snow every day in the upcoming week. This climatic shift could potentially alter visitation patterns at Vail Mountain, bringing in a wave of snow enthusiasts.

Resort Services Amid Changing Visitor Count

Despite the changing visitor count, Vail Mountain continues to offer a plethora of services. The resort provides comprehensive information on lift and trail statuses, operating hours, and a host of other details. These include live webcams for real-time views, weather updates, interactive trail maps, and real-time operational alerts. The resort also offers personal stats tracking for its guests, further enhancing their skiing experience. Visitors can even use their mobile phones for access, adding to the convenience.

The resort encourages visitors to purchase lift tickets in advance, given the potential limitations. The My Epic app enhances the mountain access experience with features like lift line status updates, weather forecasts, and live webcams. Alongside the thrilling skiing experience, visitors can also partake in snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and backcountry ski tours. Options for dining and ski and ride lessons add to the allure of this snowy paradise.