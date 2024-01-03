en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Vail Mountain Navigates Post-Holiday Season: A Look at Visitor Trends and Services

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:08 pm EST
Vail Mountain Navigates Post-Holiday Season: A Look at Visitor Trends and Services

After the bustling holiday season, the serene slopes of Vail Mountain are witnessing a marked drop in the number of visitors. Despite the quieter period, the resort has kept its lift ticket prices at a peak of $299 for same-day window purchases, offering a mere $15 discount for online advance purchases. Interestingly, Vail Mountain has chosen not to impose any limit on lift ticket sales, a decision that stands despite the resort’s right to do so.

An Uptick in Epic Pass Sales

A significant segment of Vail Mountain’s visitors are proud holders of pre-purchased Epic Pass products. The season witnessed a 4% increase in Epic Pass sales compared to the previous year, offering a ray of hope amidst the fluctuating visitor count.

Weather Plays a Crucial Role

Snowfall, a vital element influencing visitor numbers, has been below the mark this season. The current snowpack stands at a below-average 71% of the 30-year norm. However, the National Weather Service forecasts a silver lining, predicting a chance of snow every day in the upcoming week. This climatic shift could potentially alter visitation patterns at Vail Mountain, bringing in a wave of snow enthusiasts.

Resort Services Amid Changing Visitor Count

Despite the changing visitor count, Vail Mountain continues to offer a plethora of services. The resort provides comprehensive information on lift and trail statuses, operating hours, and a host of other details. These include live webcams for real-time views, weather updates, interactive trail maps, and real-time operational alerts. The resort also offers personal stats tracking for its guests, further enhancing their skiing experience. Visitors can even use their mobile phones for access, adding to the convenience.

The resort encourages visitors to purchase lift tickets in advance, given the potential limitations. The My Epic app enhances the mountain access experience with features like lift line status updates, weather forecasts, and live webcams. Alongside the thrilling skiing experience, visitors can also partake in snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and backcountry ski tours. Options for dining and ski and ride lessons add to the allure of this snowy paradise.

0
Business Travel & Tourism Weather
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
58 seconds ago
Rocket Lab USA Soars High with a 26.3% Increase in Share Value
Space technology firm Rocket Lab USA has successfully navigated the tumultuous tides of the market, ending 2023 on a high note with a staggering 26.3% rise in its share value in December. This followed the announcement of a lucrative $515 million contract to create and operate a satellite fleet for an undisclosed government entity. The
Rocket Lab USA Soars High with a 26.3% Increase in Share Value
Lake Charles City Council Passes Revised Alcohol Sales Ordinance
2 mins ago
Lake Charles City Council Passes Revised Alcohol Sales Ordinance
Regional Management Corp. COO John Schachtel Steps Down
2 mins ago
Regional Management Corp. COO John Schachtel Steps Down
LEO's Business of Craft Awards: A Beacon for Irish Craft Businesses at Showcase 2024
59 seconds ago
LEO's Business of Craft Awards: A Beacon for Irish Craft Businesses at Showcase 2024
System Upgrade Fiasco: Bahamian Businesses Struggle with Account Access and License Renewal
1 min ago
System Upgrade Fiasco: Bahamian Businesses Struggle with Account Access and License Renewal
Meghann Cuniff Reclaims Insult as Branding Opportunity with New Merchandise
2 mins ago
Meghann Cuniff Reclaims Insult as Branding Opportunity with New Merchandise
Latest Headlines
World News
Redistricting Showdown: How Changes to District Lines Could Shift the Political Balance
20 seconds
Redistricting Showdown: How Changes to District Lines Could Shift the Political Balance
Toronto Maple Leafs Nearing Contract Extension with William Nylander; Contrasting Scenarios in Vancouver
23 seconds
Toronto Maple Leafs Nearing Contract Extension with William Nylander; Contrasting Scenarios in Vancouver
Blue Dream Earns a Spot in Leafly's Hall of Flame: A Deeper Dive
47 seconds
Blue Dream Earns a Spot in Leafly's Hall of Flame: A Deeper Dive
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley: An Exciting FA Cup Encounter Looms Despite Player Absences
1 min
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley: An Exciting FA Cup Encounter Looms Despite Player Absences
'Grub-gate': Ex-Congresswoman Mayra Flores Accused of Falsifying Foodie Claims
1 min
'Grub-gate': Ex-Congresswoman Mayra Flores Accused of Falsifying Foodie Claims
Anne Arundel To Host Winter Preparedness and Dementia Workshops for Caregivers
1 min
Anne Arundel To Host Winter Preparedness and Dementia Workshops for Caregivers
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's 2024 Rodeo Run: Registrations Now Open
2 mins
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's 2024 Rodeo Run: Registrations Now Open
Indianapolis Cultural Trail Inc. Brings International Winter Sport Downtown with 'Curling on the Canal'
2 mins
Indianapolis Cultural Trail Inc. Brings International Winter Sport Downtown with 'Curling on the Canal'
Alaska's Congressional Race: A Potential Republican Takeover Looms
3 mins
Alaska's Congressional Race: A Potential Republican Takeover Looms
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
31 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app