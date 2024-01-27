Vacheron Constantin Unveils New Les Cabinotiers Collection in Dubai

In the heart of the Bab Al Shams resort, nestled amidst the dunes outside Dubai, the world's oldest watchmaker in continuous operation, Vacheron Constantin, unveiled their latest Les Cabinotiers collection in an exclusive event. This annual collection, a testament to Vacheron's prowess in the realm of horology, commenced in 2016, and has since been a beacon of the Swiss watchmaker's technical mastery and artistic brilliance.

A Showcase of Craftsmanship

CEO Louis Ferla, while addressing the select group of journalists present at the event, underscored that the primary objective of this collection, while indeed to sell these expensive watches, is primarily to demonstrate Vacheron's commitment to perfection. He emphasized the brand's focus on showcasing its craftsmanship and technical prowess through these unique, bespoke timepieces.

'Récits de Voyages' - A Journey through Time

The theme of the collection, 'Récits de Voyages' or 'Travel Stories,' is embodied in the nine-piece collection, each narrating a unique tale. The timepieces, with their intricate designs, make references to iconic structures like the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the Chrysler Building, forming a bridge between the past and the present, the traditional and the modern.

More Than Luxury

The Les Cabinotiers collection, however, is not just about luxury. Each timepiece, detailed to the core and representing years of labor, serves as a means for the company to advance research and development. The techniques and craftsmanship honed in the making of these pieces often inform the production of future series-production pieces, moulding the trajectory of the brand's evolution.

These timepieces, priced in the seven figures, take approximately four years to create. Some pieces require a month for a single aspect of their intricate design, a testament to the painstaking effort and dedication invested in each timepiece. This collection reaffirms Vacheron Constantin's commitment to horological excellence, pushing the boundaries of innovation and craftsmanship.