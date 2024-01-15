Vacation Rental Design Summit Opens Up Early Bird Registration

In the vibrant business hub of High Point, the gates have been thrown open for early bird registration to the second annual Vacation Rental Design Summit. The event, conceived by Jessica Duce, a renowned interior designer, and High Point by Design, is slated to take place from April 10-12 at The Factory at Congdon Yards. The Summit, which precedes the Spring High Point Market, is a collaborative effort between High Point by Design (HPxD) and High Point Market Authority (HPMA).

Summit's Genesis and Purpose

Fueled by Jessica Duce's insightful proposition, the Summit was warmly embraced by Jane Dagmi of High Point by Design. The core objective of the Summit revolves around the niche of short-term vacation rental design. It provides a platform for dialogues and discussions aimed at cultivating successful and profitable businesses within this realm.

Previous Success and Future Plans

The inaugural event witnessed an encouraging response, spurring the organizers to further refine and enhance the Summit's content. Behind the scenes, a diverse team of professionals, versed in marketing, web design, and event planning, orchestrate the proceedings. The Summit also benefits from the wisdom of the VRDS Advisory Board, a group of industry stalwarts with deep insights into interior design and the short-term rental industry.

Notable Contributors and Upcoming Agenda

The advisory board boasts luminaries such as Rina Norwood, Paula Oblen, Nikki Watson, and Tyann Marcink Hammond. The agenda for the Summit, while still being meticulously crafted, promises to deliver a rich and rewarding experience. Prospective attendees can secure their spot at this high-profile event via Eventbrite, with the special early bird registration fee of $399 available until March 9.