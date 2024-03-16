Uzbekistan's IT Export Surge to $344mn Marks Global Digital Ascendancy in 2023

Uzbekistan's IT industry has achieved a monumental milestone, with exports soaring to $344 million in 2023, up from $140 million in the preceding year. This exponential growth not only highlights Uzbekistan's burgeoning position in the global IT landscape but also underscores the strategic efforts by the government to foster a conducive environment for digital technologies. Spearheaded by Minister Sherzod Shermatov, these efforts have attracted foreign companies and investments, driving the sector's expansion.

Uzbekistan’s Digital Talent at Web Summit in Qatar

Uzbekistan's commitment to amplifying its digital presence on the global stage was palpably evident at the Web Summit in Qatar. Deputy Minister Rustam Karimjonov led a strong delegation, marking the country's intent to foster international collaborations. The participation of Uzbek startups, including IMAN's impressive journey to the PITCH finals, not only showcased the nation's innovative capabilities but also laid the groundwork for future ventures and partnerships, particularly in fostering gender balance in ICT and overcoming infrastructural hurdles.

IT Park 2024: Achievements & Vision

The "IT Park 2024: Achievements & Vision" event unfurled the government's blueprint for the IT sector's future, with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's vision to elevate IT exports to $5 billion by 2030. The event highlighted the sector's rapid growth, including a significant increase in IT Park residents and revenue, spotlighting the strategic expansion beyond the capital to spur regional economic growth. The focus on diversifying export markets and enhancing support for local and foreign companies through initiatives like "Zero Risk" and "Local2Global" were underscored.

Global Engagement and Future Prospects

Minister Shermatov's visits to Dubai and New York, aimed at attracting further investment and collaboration, indicate Uzbekistan's proactive stance in integrating into the global IT ecosystem. The strategic emphasis on tax incentives, infrastructure development, and talent cultivation has positioned Uzbekistan as an attractive hub for IT outsourcing. This holistic approach, coupled with efforts to diversify IT exports and bolster the workforce, suggests a bright future for Uzbekistan's digital economy, promising substantial employment opportunities and economic growth.

As Uzbekistan continues its ambitious journey towards becoming a key player in the global IT sector, the achievements of 2023 serve as a testament to the potential for further growth and innovation. The government's strategic initiatives and international engagements underscore a commitment to creating a robust digital ecosystem that not only attracts foreign investment but also nurtures local talent, paving the way for a thriving digital future.