Uzbekistan Targets $12B in Local Industry Exports by 2024, Unveils Support Strategy

Amidst an ambitious push to enhance its economic footprint on the global stage, Uzbekistan has set a strategic goal to increase the exports of its local industry to $12 billion by 2024, as reported by Trend News Agency. This initiative, backed by substantial financial support in 2023 amounting to UZS 665 billion ($53.1 million), aims to bolster firms engaged in exports and ensure a significant leap from the $3.2 billion worth of exports achieved. However, challenges remain as certain sectors like electrical engineering, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and jewellery have not met expected targets, highlighting the need for a more integrated and supportive approach to export facilitation.

Revamping Export Support Infrastructure

To address these challenges and meet its ambitious export targets, Uzbekistan plans to overhaul its current export support system. This includes integrating regional manufacturing, industrial zones, and exports into a unified framework and transitioning project support and export responsibilities from the state to entrepreneurial self-governing organizations. Such a move is expected to streamline decision-making processes and enhance the interaction between entrepreneurs and support structures. Additionally, the establishment of a trade development company is on the cards, intended to replace existing sector agencies. This new entity will employ international experts to help elevate domestic products to global standards, expand market reach, and boost the visibility of national brands.

Enhanced Support and Project Assistance

Entrepreneurs can look forward to more targeted support measures, including subsidies and compensations, based on their sustainability ratings. Moreover, the partnership between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Uzbekexpertiza is set to deepen, aiming to provide more cohesive support to entrepreneurs. The inauguration of project offices across each district will ensure that assistance is readily available at the grassroots level. These initiatives underscore the importance of evaluating the performance standards of associations and improving the skills of managers and employees, a crucial step towards achieving export excellence.

Future Implications and Global Aspirations

As Uzbekistan strides towards enhancing its export capabilities, the implications for the local and global economy are significant. Not only does this endeavor aim to solidify Uzbekistan's standing as a formidable player in the international market, but it also seeks to inspire a more entrepreneurial spirit among local industries. By fostering an environment that encourages innovation, sustainability, and global competitiveness, Uzbekistan is not just aiming for economic growth but is also paving the way for a more inclusive and dynamic industrial ecosystem. With these strategic measures, the nation is poised to achieve its $12 billion export target, marking a new chapter in its economic development saga.