Uzbekistan Introduces Tax Incentives to Boost Job Creation

In a significant move aimed at stimulating job growth, Uzbekistan's President has approved a resolution titled "On the program for creating new jobs and promoting employment for 2024." Designed to bolster the economy by incentivizing micro-firms and small enterprises, the resolution introduces substantial tax benefits for businesses that contribute to job creation.

Advertisment

Stimulating Job Creation with Tax Incentives

Effective from the 1st of January 2024, micro-firms and small businesses will be rewarded with a 50% rebate on the personal income tax paid on salaries for every new job they create. This incentive is capped at a maximum of two times the basic estimated value, which stands at 680,000 soums per employee. In a country where small businesses form a significant part of the economy, this initiative represents a substantial incentive for companies to expand their workforce.

Reducing Social Tax Rates

Advertisment

Moreover, the resolution comprises a provision for a 50% reduction in social tax rates for these employers. This tax break further reduces the financial burden on small businesses, allowing them to invest more resources into growth and employee recruitment. The stipulation not only promotes job creation but also aims to foster a more conducive environment for the development and prosperity of smaller businesses in Uzbekistan.

Employment of Citizens from the Unified Register

To qualify for these tax benefits, employers must recruit citizens listed in the 'Unified Register of Social Protection.' These individuals represent a segment of the population in need of employment opportunities. Furthermore, businesses must guarantee a monthly wage at or above the current minimum wage threshold of 1,050,000 soums. This measure ensures that not only are more jobs created, but they also provide a living wage for the employees, thereby enhancing their quality of life.