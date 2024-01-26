Utah Ice Cream Chain Fined $42,712 for Child Labor Law Violations

The Sweet Place LLC, a franchise owner of three Cold Stone Creamery stores in Utah, has been slapped with a hefty fine of $42,712 by the U.S. Department of Labor. The company, with outlets in Ogden, Layton, and Clinton, was penalized for violating child labor laws under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). The violations involved allowing 14- and 15-year-old employees to work beyond federal limits while school was in session.

Erroneous Legal Guidance Leads to Violations

The owner of the ice cream stores relied on incorrect legal advice, which suggested adherence to state laws rather than federal. This resulted in minors working too late into the night and for too many hours during the school week. The failure to comply with federal guidelines has cost the franchise owner a significant sum in penalties.

Case Highlights Need for Accurate Legal Information

Kevin Hunt, the District Director of the Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division in Salt Lake City, illustrated this case as a cautionary tale for employers. He strongly urged companies to seek accurate information directly from the department to avoid similar penalties.

Locations of Violations Identified

The specific Cold Stone Creamery stores involved in these violations were located in Ogden, Layton, and Clinton. This case serves as a stark reminder for all employers of the importance of adhering to federal labor laws, particularly those pertaining to the employment of minors. The Sweet Place LLC is now paying the price for its violations, a heavy toll that could have been avoided with correct legal advice and adherence to federal guidelines.