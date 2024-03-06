Utah Celebrates Women's Role in International Business: 14th Annual Conference Highlights

In celebration of International Women's Day, the World Trade Association of Utah (WTA) is set to host its 14th annual Women in International Business Conference on March 8th at Zions Bancorporation's Midvale Technology Campus. This year, the conference shines a spotlight on female leaders in Utah's international economy, featuring a keynote address by Lesley Paterson, a five-time world champion triathlete and Oscar-winning screenwriter.

Empowering Women in International Trade

The conference, spearheaded by the WTA and opened by Barbara Bagnasacco, aims to empower women by showcasing their achievements and strategies in navigating the global business landscape. Attendees will hear from a distinguished panel of female business and educational leaders, including Melanie Cox, CEO of Backcountry.com LLC, who will be honored as International Woman of the Year for her contributions to the outdoor retail industry and her leadership roles in various prestigious organizations.

Inspiration from Across Industries

Lesley Paterson's keynote address, titled "Be Brave!", promises to inspire attendees with her journey from a professional athlete to a successful career in the film industry, highlighting her role in the acclaimed movie 'All Quiet on the Western Front'. The event will also feature remarks from Lieutenant Governor Deidre M. Henderson, further emphasizing the state's support for women's achievements in international business.

Networking and Recognition

The conference will conclude with a networking lunch, offering attendees the opportunity to connect with peers and celebrate the achievements of women in Utah's international business community. The WTA's commitment to promoting and expanding international trade, especially among women, underscores the importance of such events in fostering growth, innovation, and diversity in the global market.

As the World Trade Association of Utah continues to champion the role of women in international commerce, the 14th annual Women in International Business Conference serves as a testament to the strides women have made in the industry and the ongoing efforts to support and recognize their contributions.