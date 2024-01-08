Userful Debuts Seven Groundbreaking Enhancements to Infinity Platform

In an unprecedented move, Userful, a leading provider in IT solutions, has announced seven groundbreaking enhancements to its Infinity Platform. This revolutionary platform, which first saw light in spring of 2023, is a software-defined AV over IP platform that integrates an entire suite of AV applications within a centrally-managed, scalable, and secure IT infrastructure. The purpose of the Infinity Platform is to streamline enterprise operations by eliminating operational silos and complexities that are prevalent in traditional AV and IT deployments.

Unveiling the Enhancements

The enhancements, although the specifics are yet to be disclosed, are anticipated to further augment the flexibility, efficiency, and security of enterprise AV and IT operations. Some of the announced enhancements include integration of NVIDIA’s advanced GPU, an end-to-end 8K platform, a browser-based soft-KVM for operations centers, browser-based AV controls, next-generation audio service management, a global cluster manager for centralized IT management, and comprehensive software-based end-point management.

Setting New Standards

The advancements made by Userful are seen as a significant development in the IT industry. It is believed that these enhancements will set new benchmarks for enterprise-level AV over IP solutions. Userful’s Infinity Platform now leads the pack in the provision of software-defined AV over IP for advanced operations of mission-critical environments and core workflows, thereby serving IT organizations worldwide.

Implications for Businesses

The announcement, made via a press release, is expected to grab the attention of businesses seeking to optimize their AV and IT infrastructure. As Userful continues to enhance its Infinity Platform, it is paving the way for businesses to leverage advanced technologies and streamline their operations. With the promise of enhanced flexibility, efficiency, and security, Userful’s Infinity Platform is poised to become an indispensable tool for businesses operating in today’s digital landscape.