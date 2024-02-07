US Survey Uncovers Age-Based Grocery Shopping Preferences

In a world increasingly swaying towards digital, a recent survey conducted in the United States has unveiled an intriguing trend in grocery shopping habits. A considerable majority of people across diverse age groups, it seems, still prefer to buy their groceries from local brick-and-mortar stores rather than venturing online. The findings, ringing the bells of tradition in the age of e-commerce, were part of a study carried out in June 2023. The quest for fresh produce and the tactile satisfaction of handpicking items may be contributing to this trend, suggesting that while online shopping platforms have been gaining steam, the charm of conventional grocery shopping is far from fading.

Advertisment

The Lure of the Local Store

Delving deeper into the survey's revelations, it appears that the preference for in-store shopping is especially pronounced among older demographics. Approximately 61 percent of individuals within the age bracket of 55 to 65 usually opt for offline grocery shopping. This tendency towards traditional methods could be attributed to various factors, such as familiarity with physical stores, the desire for immediate product access, or simply the social aspect of visiting a local store.

Gen Z and the Online Divergence

Advertisment

On the other end of the spectrum, a fraction of younger individuals have embraced the convenience of the digital realm for their grocery needs. Specifically, 4 percent of those aged between 18 and 24, and another 4 percent between 45 and 54, exclusively shop for groceries online. This shift towards online platforms can be seen as a reflection of the digital-native tendencies of younger age groups, blending the boundaries of lifestyle and technology.

The Costco Attraction and Gen Z

The study also sheds light on Gen Z's affinity for wholesale giant Costco. A significant percentage of Gen Zers, particularly those aged 18 to 34, prefer to shop at Costco for grocery and other essentials. This preference is driven by a range of factors, from the lure of excellent grocery deals to the convenience of buying gas and purchasing bulk essentials. The influence of family shopping habits also plays a role, with many Gen Zers testifying that their patronage of Costco is a legacy passed down from their parents.

In the broader picture, the survey underscores that despite the rapid growth of e-commerce and the convenience it offers, traditional in-store grocery shopping continues to resonate with a large portion of consumers across different age groups. Especially, the older consumers exhibit a clear inclination towards physical stores, a trend that e-commerce platforms may want to consider while strategizing their growth plans.