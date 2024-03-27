U.S. Judge Allows SEC Lawsuit Against Coinbase to Proceed

A federal judge in Manhattan has ruled that the U.S. securities regulator's lawsuit against Coinbase can proceed, marking a partial win for the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange.

The decision partly granted Coinbase's motion to dismiss the Securities and Exchange Commission's lawsuit alleging violations of its rules.

Implications for Coinbase and SEC

While the ruling represents a partial victory for Coinbase, it largely aligns with the SEC's stance on cryptocurrency regulation and underscores the regulator's authority in applying U.S. securities law to digital asset companies.

The lawsuit, initiated by the SEC in June, accuses Coinbase of facilitating trading of crypto tokens that should have been registered as securities and operating illegally as a national securities exchange, broker, and clearing agency.

Judge's Decision and Industry Impact

Judge Katherine Polk Failla allowed most of the SEC's lawsuit to proceed, dismissing only one claim related to Coinbase's wallet application. Failla supported the SEC's argument that some digital assets listed on the exchange could be considered securities, highlighting statements by developers as evidence of potential profits derived from the efforts of others.

This ruling sets a precedent for the cryptocurrency industry and emphasizes the importance of regulatory compliance in the evolving landscape of digital assets.