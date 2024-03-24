US Fed’s Preferred Inflation Measure Remains High, Raising Concerns

The Federal Reserve's favored gauge of underlying US inflation likely stayed elevated in February, fueling apprehensions about premature interest rate cuts.

The core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index is anticipated to show continued acceleration, underscoring the challenge of bringing inflation back to the Fed's 2% target.

Week Ahead: Economic Indicators and Central Bank Decisions Across the Globe

As markets anticipate key economic releases and central bank decisions worldwide, attention remains on inflation data from various regions. From the US to Europe, Africa to Latin America, policymakers grapple with economic challenges amid lingering inflationary pressures and geopolitical uncertainties.

US Inflation Data and Federal Reserve Policy Considerations

The upcoming release of the core PCE price index in the US is expected to reflect sustained inflationary pressures, prompting cautious Fed policymakers. With Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasizing a gradual approach to addressing inflation, investors await insights into the central bank's future policy stance.

Global Economic Highlights: From Sweden’s Rate Decision to Brazil’s Inflation Report

Across continents, central banks navigate economic conditions marked by inflation concerns and monetary policy adjustments. From Sweden's deliberations on interest rates to Brazil's inflation report, policymakers confront the complexities of balancing economic growth with price stability.