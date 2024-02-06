U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol Sees Significant Growth and Advances in Sustainability Metrics

The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol has witnessed a significant surge in its grower membership, now claiming nearly a quarter of all cotton-growing areas in the United States under its ambit. This was disclosed in its third Annual Report, which also illustrated the protocol's commendable strides in bolstering sustainability metrics.

Improving Sustainability Metrics

These metrics stretch from land use, water use efficiency, energy use, greenhouse gas emissions, soil conservation, to soil carbon levels. The report presented impressive highlights. These include a 79% reduction in soil loss, a 12% higher yield compared to the national average, and positive soil carbon indices reported by 83% of protocol growers. Additionally, there was a 14% upswing in water use efficiency, a 21% drop in greenhouse gas emissions, and a 27% cutback in energy use.

Field to Market Methodology

The protocol employs the Field to Market methodology for detailing regenerative agriculture metrics. This involves practices such as cover cropping, minimal or no-tillage methods, and precision agriculture techniques. The escalation in grower membership has widened the data set, allowing for more substantial statistical findings and an enhanced representation of farming practices across diverse regions.

Aggregate Data Reporting

Aggregate data reporting serves to moderate the impact of data anomalies over the years. Darren Abney, the Executive Director of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, stressed the continuous amelioration in environmental performance and the significance of reliable data collection for decision-making, particularly in the retail and brand sectors.