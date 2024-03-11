U.S. Commerce Secretary Announces Billion-Dollar Investments in Philippines

During an official visit to Manila, United States Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo revealed plans for U.S. companies to invest over $1 billion in the Philippines. The investments are earmarked for various sectors, including solar energy, electric vehicles, and digitization, underscoring U.S. businesses' eagerness to engage in the Southeast Asian nation.

U.S.-Philippine Trade and Investment Mission Led by Raimondo

Secretary Raimondo's presence in Manila spearheads a two-day trade and investment mission aimed at strengthening economic ties between the United States and the Philippines. The delegation accompanying her comprises high-ranking officials from prominent companies such as GreenFire Energy, Inc., Google Asia Pacific, Visa, United Airlines, and KKR.

Focus on Key Sectors and Strategic Collaboration

The White House's initiative, announced in January, highlights the intention to enhance U.S. companies' involvement in critical Philippine sectors. These sectors include infrastructure, clean energy, critical minerals, agriculture, and the innovation economy. The collaboration between the Philippines and the United States, built on a longstanding alliance and a 73-year-old mutual defense treaty, reflects a commitment to expanding economic partnerships beyond traditional defense cooperation.

Strengthening the U.S.-Philippine Alliance

Addressing a joint briefing with Philippine officials, Secretary Raimondo emphasized the enduring strength of the U.S.-Philippine alliance, describing it as "ironclad" and rooted in over seven decades of collaboration. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s efforts to deepen bilateral relations beyond defense cooperation align with the shared goal of fostering prosperity through economic partnerships.