U.S. Banks Face Earnings Hit from $30 Billion Visa, Mastercard Settlement

U.S. banks are bracing for a modest impact on their earnings following the announcement of a $30 billion settlement to limit credit and debit card fees for merchants by payments networks Visa and Mastercard.

Advertisment

The settlement, if approved by the court, would resolve a long-standing nationwide litigation that began nearly two decades ago.

Potential Impact on Earnings

Analysts predict that U.S. banks could see a slight decrease in earnings per share (EPS) ranging from 1% to 2% before any mitigation efforts using retail card volumes. However, the actual impact may vary depending on interchange fees, which typically range from 1.5% to 3.5% per transaction.

Advertisment

Risks and Mitigation Efforts

While the reduction and capping of interchange fees may not significantly impact Visa and Mastercard financially, issuing banks that rely on these charges for revenue generation may face challenges. To mitigate the revenue loss, banks are expected to share the impact with card networks and trim reward expenses. Additionally, the removal of anti-steering restrictions could lead to merchants promoting cash or cheaper debit transactions.

Potential Risks and Market Implications

The settlement terms include a reduction in swipe rates by at least four basis points for three years and an average rate seven basis points below the current average for five years. Small banks and credit unions may object to the deal, fearing it could give large retailers leverage to negotiate discounts with mega banks.

Analysts also highlight potential risks to ongoing deals in the financial sector, such as Capital One's acquisition of Discover Financial, which may face increased antitrust scrutiny in light of the settlement.