Ursula Madden Joins MLGW as Vice President of Corporate Communications

Ursula Madden, a seasoned journalist and communications expert, has been named the Vice President of Corporate Communications at Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW). This notable appointment was announced by MLGW CEO Doug McGowen, who underscored the critical role of communication in bolstering the utility's reliability and resiliency.

Madden's Diverse Career Portfolio

In her storied career, Madden has served as the Chief Communications Officer for the City of Memphis and as an external affairs manager for the Blue Oval SK project. The latter role saw Madden working in close association with the Ford electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plants in West Tennessee. Madden's move to MLGW marks another significant chapter in her professional journey.

A Meeting of Old Colleagues

Madden's appointment also signifies a reunion of sorts with McGowen. The two have worked together in the past during the administration of former Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. Madden led the city's communications office during Strickland's tenure while McGowen operated as the city's chief operating officer.

A Warm Welcome to MLGW

Leon Dickson, Chairman of the MLGW Board of Commissioners, expressed his delight at Madden's appointment. He recognized her array of talents and emphasized the importance of improving communications with customers. Madden is set to start her role at MLGW in the upcoming month. She voiced her eagerness to contribute to the transformation of the utility and to serve the Memphis and Shelby County community.

MLGW, serving the residents of Memphis and Shelby County since 1939, is the largest three-service public power utility in the nation. The addition of Madden to their team underpins their commitment to enhancing customer communications and overall service experience.