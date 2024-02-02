Uranium Royalty Corp to Raise $22.9M for Future Acquisitions

In a major development, Uranium Royalty Corp has paved the way for an influx of capital, announcing its intent to garner approximately $22.9 million through a bought deal financing agreement. The operative mechanics of the agreement necessitate the sale of 6.7 million common shares, each priced at $3.40, to a syndicate of reputed underwriters.

Investment to Fuel Future Acquisitions

The proceeds emanating from this transaction are earmarked by the company to fund potential acquisitions, specifically those revolving around royalties and physical uranium. This strategic move underlines the company's approach to growth and expansion, reaffirming its commitment to fortify its standing in the uranium market.

Surge in Share Performance

Over the past year, Uranium Royalty Corp has witnessed a surge in its share performance. The company's stocks have seen a significant uptick, registering an increase of over 30%, and posting a closing price of $3.58 on the day prior to the announcement of the financing agreement. This robust performance underscores the company's sound financial health and investor confidence in its business model.

Over-Allotment Option Extended to Underwriters

In a noteworthy addition to the agreement, Uranium Royalty Corp has provisioned an over-allotment option to the underwriters. This stipulation allows the underwriters to purchase an additional 15% of the shares within a 30-day window following the closing of the initial offering. This strategic move not only enhances the potential for additional capital inflow but also underscores the company's confidence in the success of its initiative.