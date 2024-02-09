Upstate NY Law Firm Scores Big with Engaging Super Bowl Ad

This Sunday, as millions gather around their screens to watch the Super Bowl, viewers in upstate New York will be treated to a thrilling commercial from William Mattar Law Offices. The 30-second regional ad, set to air on CBS during the evening, continues the firm's tradition of advertising during the highly anticipated event.

A Captivating Commercial with a Hint of History

The new commercial, filmed at the Buffalo History Museum, takes inspiration from the iconic Indiana Jones films, as it follows the search for the lyrics of Beethoven's Symphony No. 5. Featuring improv actors and ending with an appearance by Mattar himself, the ad aims to be both entertaining and informative.

While national Super Bowl ads can cost upwards of $7 million, regional spots like Mattar's come at a lower price tag. Nevertheless, the investment remains significant, with the regional ad still costing six figures. The commercial will target audiences from Buffalo to Albany, reaching major cities in between.

Regional Advertising: A Strategic Investment

Although the cost of regional advertising may seem steep, the potential benefits for companies like William Mattar Law Offices can be substantial. By focusing on a specific geographic area, businesses can tailor their message to resonate with their target audience, increasing the chances of generating leads and conversions.

Other local businesses, such as healthcare clients Kaleida Health and ECMC, have also recognized the value of advertising during the Super Bowl. These companies invest significantly in Super Bowl night exposure, hoping to reach a wide and engaged audience.

Standing Out in a Crowd of Law Firm Advertisements

One of the challenges in creating a memorable law firm commercial is differentiating it from the competition. Many law firm ads focus on financial aspects, but Mattar's commercial aims to be unique by employing an entertaining and engaging narrative.

The creative team at Lerner Advertising worked closely with Mattar to develop the concept for the commercial. Their goal was to produce a high-energy ad that would capture the attention of viewers and stand out in the sea of Super Bowl commercials.

As the big game approaches, anticipation builds for the national commercial trends that will emerge during this year's Super Bowl. With a focus on women's empowerment expected, regional advertisers like William Mattar Law Offices will have the opportunity to showcase their commitment to diversity and inclusion.

As viewers in upstate New York eagerly await the excitement of the Super Bowl, they can look forward to a captivating commercial from William Mattar Law Offices. With its engaging narrative and entertaining approach, the ad is set to make a lasting impression.