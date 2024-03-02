Unverferth Manufacturing Innovates Agriculture, Expands Operations While Keeping Local Roots

From its inception in 1948, Unverferth Manufacturing has been at the forefront of agricultural innovation, striving to make farming more efficient and cost-effective. The company's latest advancement, the Raptor Strip Tillage Tool, showcases its commitment to supporting the agricultural community by reducing fertilizer costs and improving planting efficiency. This spirit of innovation has propelled Unverferth into a leading position in the manufacturing of agricultural equipment.

Innovation at the Heart

Unverferth's drive for innovation is not just about creating new products; it's about enhancing the efficiency and productivity of the farming community. The Raptor Strip Tillage Tool is a testament to this, enabling farmers to till land and apply fertilizer simultaneously, thereby saving time and reducing costs. This approach reflects the company's deep understanding of the challenges and needs of modern agriculture.

Strategic Expansion and Growth

Despite the trend of small companies being acquired by larger conglomerates, Unverferth has managed to not only remain independent but also grow by acquiring companies that align with its vision and values. The acquisitions of Brent Industries and Orthman Manufacturing, along with the expansion into new manufacturing facilities, underscore Unverferth's commitment to the agricultural sector and its workforce. The company's expansion strategy is fueled by a growth mindset that has been nurtured since the 1960s, ensuring a strong presence in the agricultural equipment manufacturing industry across North America.

A Family-Driven Legacy

At the helm of Unverferth Manufacturing is the third generation of the Unverferth family, with Larry Unverferth leading as company president. The family's leadership has been pivotal in maintaining the company's core values of humility, growth, and community support. The involvement of the fourth generation of Unverferths in the business is a clear indication of the family's long-term vision and commitment to the agricultural community. This enduring legacy is a source of pride for the company and its employees, many of whom have been with Unverferth for decades, contributing to its success and innovation in the agricultural sector.

As Unverferth Manufacturing continues to innovate and expand, it stands as a beacon of growth, sustainability, and commitment to the agricultural industry. The company's journey from a local manufacturer to a leader in agricultural equipment while staying true to its roots is a remarkable example of how innovation, strategic growth, and family values can drive success in today's competitive landscape.