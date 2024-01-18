en English
Africa

Unveiling Global Soft Power Dynamics: Insights from Brand Finance

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:48 am EST
Unveiling Global Soft Power Dynamics: Insights from Brand Finance

The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, witnessed a riveting presentation by Brand Finance, revealing key insights from a five-year analysis of the Global Soft Power Index. This comprehensive study examines the perception of nation brands, involving over 150,000 respondents from more than 100 markets and assessing all 193 UN member states.

Soft Power in Africa: A Focused Discussion

The event also featured a focussed panel discussion on Africa’s soft power, attended by prominent personalities such as HE Chipoka Mulenga from Zambia, David Haigh of Brand Finance, Thebe Ikalafeng of Brand Africa, and Sithembile Ntombela of Brand South Africa.

UAE Tops the Region and Arab World

The UAE’s strategic use of soft power to exhibit its development accomplishments was highlighted, earning it the top rank in the region and Arab world in the 2023 Index. The nation’s significant leap by five places to enter the top 10 for the first time was a testament to its efforts.

Impact of Positive Business & Trade Perceptions

The latest data accentuates how a positive Business & Trade perception can add tremendous value to a nation’s brand. Attributes such as a ‘strong and stable economy’ emerged as the main drivers for a nation’s reputation and influence. Larger nations displayed more substantial growth in soft power compared to smaller nations.

Improvement in Middle Eastern Countries

In addition to the UAE, other Middle Eastern countries like Qatar and Saudi Arabia showed significant improvements in their soft power. These were attributed to their persistent efforts towards nation brand building. On the global scale, the US continued to hold the top spot, closely followed by the UK and Germany.

COVID-19 and Soft Power Dynamics

The research also shed light on the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on soft power dynamics. Nations like Spain, Italy, India, China, the USA, and Brazil demonstrated strong rebounds. Brand Finance is set to publish the 5th edition of the Global Soft Power Index at the Global Soft Power Summit in London on February 28-29, 2024, which will feature research on all 193 UN member states with 72 new entrants in the ranking.

Africa Business
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

