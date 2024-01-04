en English
Business

Unveiling Consumer Trends: MRF Announces New Data Release

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:19 pm EST
Unveiling Consumer Trends: MRF Announces New Data Release

The Marketing Research Foundation (MRF) has announced the release of the latest edition of the Marketing All Product Survey (MAPS), set to publicize on 2 October 2023. The data, covering April 2022 to March 2023, is expected to provide valuable insights into consumer behaviour and spending patterns during the first quarter of 2023, offering a fresh perspective on current consumer trends.

Impact of Global Phenomena on Consumer Habits

The forthcoming release of MAPS data holds significant importance as it is predicted to reveal the impact of recent global phenomena, such as the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing economic difficulties, on consumer habits. Stakeholders anticipate noticeable changes in product consumption and spending allocation among consumers, highlighting the evolving market dynamics in response to external pressures.

Reshaping Shopping Habits in 2023

The MAPS data is set to shed light on various trends shaping shopping habits, including health considerations, cost and value dominance, and the increased growth of supermarket own brands and discount retail channels. The data is also expected to detail the declining growth of plant-based foods, with experts divided on the future prospects of the category.

Generation Z: A New Market Force

The data will also spotlight the influence of Generation Z, on the cusp of becoming America’s largest generation. With distinctive values related to corporate social responsibility, climate change, and sustainability, they are reshaping the marketing landscape, especially for household care products and services. Their demand for authenticity and personalized attention is driving new trends.

Artificial Intelligence: The Game Changer

The MAPS data also explores the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the retail industry, predicting consumer behavior insights for the first quarter of 2023. The rise of AI in predicting consumer spending patterns, the success of retailers embracing AI technologies, and the potential ethical and privacy concerns associated with AI are all key areas this report will cover. The increasing threat of deepfake fraud as a potential security issue for the retail industry also features prominently in the data.

author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

