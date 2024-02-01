Unusual Weather Patterns Lead to Busy Season for Roofing Companies

Unusual weather patterns have created a flurry of business for roofing companies during what's typically a slow season. Harold Reimer, the owner of Reimer Roofing, shed light on the situation, revealing that the recent spell of heavy snowfall followed by rapidly fluctuating temperatures has led to an increased formation of ice dams on roofs. These ice dams, if unattended, can cause substantial damage to roofing systems, siding, and even lead to tearing off of eavestroughs.

Ice Dams: A Cold Weather Nemesis

Ice dams are formations caused by the freezing and thawing cycles typically experienced in colder climates. When snow accumulates on rooftops, it can melt during warmer days and refreeze when the temperature drops again, leading to the formation of ice barriers, or dams, at the edge of the roof. These dams prevent melted snow from draining off the roof, trapping water, which can seep into homes causing significant damage.

Preventative Measures Against Ice Dams

Jonathan Scott, owner of Charleswood Roofing & Exteriors, has emphasized the importance of preventative maintenance to mitigate these issues. Scott suggests that homeowners can help manage the amount of water that accumulates during temperature spikes by removing some of the snow from their roofs. Regular roof inspections and maintenance by professionals can also promptly address these issues, helping to prevent costly repairs.

Roofing Companies Respond to Increased Demand

The combination of adverse weather conditions and the potential damage caused by ice dams have resulted in a surge of calls to roofing companies. Responding to this unexpected increase in demand, companies like Reimer Roofing are considering bringing additional crews back to work. This measure will ensure that the volume of jobs is effectively managed, and clients' needs are met promptly.