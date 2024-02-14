Unusual Machines, Inc. and Ohmyhome Ltd. Gear Up for Public Debuts, While Limitless X Prepares for Market Entry

In a flurry of market activity, two companies have set the stage for their public debuts, with one already announcing its pricing. Unusual Machines, Inc. and Ohmyhome Ltd., each with unique offerings, are preparing to close their initial public offerings on February 16, 2024, pending SEC approval.

Unusual Machines, Inc.: Embracing the Future

Unusual Machines, Inc., a trailblazer in the technology industry, has announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) of 1,250,000 shares of common stock at an attractive public offering price of $4.00 per share. The anticipated gross proceeds of the IPO are estimated to be a substantial $5.0 million.

The company, with its innovative solutions, plans to utilize these funds to fuel its growth through strategic acquisitions and general corporate purposes. Dominari Securities LLC, Revere Securities LLC, and R.F. Lafferty & Co., Inc. have successfully acted as underwriters for this much-anticipated offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 was filed with the SEC and declared effective on February 13, 2024.

Ohmyhome Ltd.: Redefining Property Solutions

In the heart of Singapore, Ohmyhome Ltd., a property technology platform, has announced the pricing of its upsized public offering of 3,555,555 ordinary shares at a public offering price of 1.35 per share. The company expects to generate approximately $4.8 million in gross proceeds.

Ohmyhome has already made significant strides in the property market, transacting over 14,500 properties and managing over 5,800 units. This positions the company as a trusted and comprehensive property solution provider.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering, and the securities are being offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 declared effective by the SEC on February 13, 2024.

Limitless X: Preparing for a Leap of Faith

While Unusual Machines, Inc. and Ohmyhome Ltd. are on the brink of closing their offerings, the consumer packaged goods company Limitless X is gearing up for its own market debut. Focusing on products in the nutrition and beauty sectors, Limitless X has filed a registration statement with the SEC for a public offering of its common stock.

Although the number of shares and price range have not been determined yet, the company is optimistic about the prospects of its "Look Good, Feel Great" product portfolio. Limitless X aims to increase brand visibility and create opportunities for growth through this strategic move.

As the market continues to evolve, these companies are poised to make significant contributions to their respective industries, demonstrating the power of innovation and ambition.