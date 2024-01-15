en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Unstoppable Domains and SecureWeb3 Partner to Safeguard Web3 Domains and Intellectual Property

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:42 am EST
Unstoppable Domains and SecureWeb3 Partner to Safeguard Web3 Domains and Intellectual Property

Unstoppable Domains, a frontrunner in web3 domain names and digital identity, has entered into a strategic alliance with SecureWeb3, a provider of a Web3 Brand Protection Platform. This partnership aims to bolster businesses in safeguarding their web3 domains and defending their intellectual property (IP) in the decentralized digital landscape.

Seamless Integration and Advanced Monitoring

The platform of SecureWeb3 will now seamlessly incorporate the sale of Unstoppable Domains, offering a streamlined process for businesses to establish and shield their digital identity. The platform leverages advanced algorithms to proactively scan for IP violations across web3 domains, NFTs, and metaverse marketplaces. Additionally, it aids in issuing NFT-based takedown notices directly to the offenders’ wallets.

Addressing ‘Web3 Digital Blindspots’

This collaborative effort is aimed at addressing ‘Web3 digital blindspots’, allowing brands to monitor their online presence and protect against impersonation, infringement, and fraud. The initiative underscores the vital importance of domain security in the web3 environment and positions blockchain-based domains as fundamental to digital identity and security.

Embracing the Decentralized Web

The partnership caters to a broad spectrum of businesses, including corporate brands, sports teams, celebrities, and startups, all of whom require robust IP protection as they transition into the decentralized web. Major global brands such as Nike, Starbucks, and the NBA are already leveraging web3 for customer engagement and loyalty programs. This highlights the escalating adoption of decentralized digital identities and the necessity for comprehensive brand protection in this new era.

0
Business Security
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
7 seconds ago
Herbolario Navarro Sees Surge in Demand, Plans Expansion Amid Sustainability Focus
As the festive season concludes, Herbolario Navarro, a Valencian family business specializing in herbal medicine and natural products, witnesses a surge in demand for cleansing diet products and flu and cold remedies. This increased interest in natural products signifies a broader trend towards sustainability and healthier living, as indicated by General Director Pepe Navarro, the
Herbolario Navarro Sees Surge in Demand, Plans Expansion Amid Sustainability Focus
KisanKonnect Secures INR 31 Crores in Pre-Series A Funding to Enhance Farm-to-Fork Operations
53 seconds ago
KisanKonnect Secures INR 31 Crores in Pre-Series A Funding to Enhance Farm-to-Fork Operations
Tuhin Kanta Pandey: The Driving Force Behind India's Public Sector Reforms
1 min ago
Tuhin Kanta Pandey: The Driving Force Behind India's Public Sector Reforms
China Construction Bank's DIFC Branch Lists USD 600 Million Green Bond on Nasdaq Dubai
34 seconds ago
China Construction Bank's DIFC Branch Lists USD 600 Million Green Bond on Nasdaq Dubai
32 Enterprises Honored with Ho Chi Minh City Golden Brand Award 2024
35 seconds ago
32 Enterprises Honored with Ho Chi Minh City Golden Brand Award 2024
Q4 2023 Earnings: A Struggle Amid Anticipated Growth
45 seconds ago
Q4 2023 Earnings: A Struggle Amid Anticipated Growth
Latest Headlines
World News
Herbolario Navarro Sees Surge in Demand, Plans Expansion Amid Sustainability Focus
8 seconds
Herbolario Navarro Sees Surge in Demand, Plans Expansion Amid Sustainability Focus
Thai Officials Allege Under-reporting of Long COVID Cases: Call for Increased Transparency
1 min
Thai Officials Allege Under-reporting of Long COVID Cases: Call for Increased Transparency
Cahir Park Shakes Up League with Stunning Victory Over Reigning Champions
1 min
Cahir Park Shakes Up League with Stunning Victory Over Reigning Champions
Shadab Khan: A Tale of Unexpected Love and Early Passions
1 min
Shadab Khan: A Tale of Unexpected Love and Early Passions
RFU CEO Bill Sweeney Urges Championship Clubs to Collaborate on Future
1 min
RFU CEO Bill Sweeney Urges Championship Clubs to Collaborate on Future
Dutch Kurdish Groups Launch Campaign for the Freedom of Abdullah Ocalan
2 mins
Dutch Kurdish Groups Launch Campaign for the Freedom of Abdullah Ocalan
Virat Kohli Unveils Aggressive Batting Strategy: A New Chapter in Indian T20 Cricket
2 mins
Virat Kohli Unveils Aggressive Batting Strategy: A New Chapter in Indian T20 Cricket
Health Checks for Young Adults: Essential Advice from Redcliffe Labs' Medical Director
2 mins
Health Checks for Young Adults: Essential Advice from Redcliffe Labs' Medical Director
Gamagara Local Municipality Seeks Candidates for Senior Management Roles
2 mins
Gamagara Local Municipality Seeks Candidates for Senior Management Roles
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app