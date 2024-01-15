Unstoppable Domains and SecureWeb3 Partner to Safeguard Web3 Domains and Intellectual Property

Unstoppable Domains, a frontrunner in web3 domain names and digital identity, has entered into a strategic alliance with SecureWeb3, a provider of a Web3 Brand Protection Platform. This partnership aims to bolster businesses in safeguarding their web3 domains and defending their intellectual property (IP) in the decentralized digital landscape.

Seamless Integration and Advanced Monitoring

The platform of SecureWeb3 will now seamlessly incorporate the sale of Unstoppable Domains, offering a streamlined process for businesses to establish and shield their digital identity. The platform leverages advanced algorithms to proactively scan for IP violations across web3 domains, NFTs, and metaverse marketplaces. Additionally, it aids in issuing NFT-based takedown notices directly to the offenders’ wallets.

Addressing ‘Web3 Digital Blindspots’

This collaborative effort is aimed at addressing ‘Web3 digital blindspots’, allowing brands to monitor their online presence and protect against impersonation, infringement, and fraud. The initiative underscores the vital importance of domain security in the web3 environment and positions blockchain-based domains as fundamental to digital identity and security.

Embracing the Decentralized Web

The partnership caters to a broad spectrum of businesses, including corporate brands, sports teams, celebrities, and startups, all of whom require robust IP protection as they transition into the decentralized web. Major global brands such as Nike, Starbucks, and the NBA are already leveraging web3 for customer engagement and loyalty programs. This highlights the escalating adoption of decentralized digital identities and the necessity for comprehensive brand protection in this new era.