en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Unstop CEO Stirs Debate with ‘Party Leave’ Post on LinkedIn

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:32 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 8:30 am EST
Unstop CEO Stirs Debate with ‘Party Leave’ Post on LinkedIn

The recent social media post by Ankit Aggarwal, the CEO of Unstop, has sparked a lively debate among netizens. In a bold move, Aggarwal shared a screenshot of an employee’s request for ‘late-night party leave’ on LinkedIn. The employee’s candid message sought leave due to ongoing party celebrations, underlining the significance of transparency and trust within a team. Aggarwal, through his post, strongly advocated for an honest communication culture where team members support each other for collective success.

Embracing Honesty over Deceit

Aggarwal’s post received mixed responses from the online community. Many lauded the frankness of the employee and the supportive work environment fostered at Unstop. They admired the company’s open communication culture, which encourages honesty over deceit, especially when it comes to leave requests. This approach is seen as a stark contrast to traditional workplaces where employees often feel obligated to fabricate reasons to get their leave approved.

(Read Also: Hyderabad Metro Extends Train Services for New Year’s Eve Celebrations)

Critics Question the Appropriateness

However, not all reactions were positive. Some critics questioned the appropriateness of the leave request and Aggarwal’s decision to publicise the private conversation. They argued that such requests could affect team dynamics adversely and were disrespectful to the employer. Critics also raised concerns about the potential misuse of such open communication policies, leading to a lack of discipline and order within the company.

(Read Also: Ring in New Year 2024 with These Five Kid-Friendly, Non-Alcoholic Drinks)

Clarification Amidst Criticism

In response to the criticism, Aggarwal clarified his intention behind sharing the screenshot. He stated that his action was not aimed at highlighting his own reaction to the leave request. Instead, he wanted to showcase the atmosphere of open communication prevalent at Unstop. The CEO reiterated his belief in fostering a workplace culture that values honesty and mutual respect, thereby promoting a positive working environment.

As the debate continues, Aggarwal’s post has undoubtedly sparked a broader conversation on workplace culture, transparency, and the importance of honesty in communication. Regardless of the mixed opinions, it has generated a dialogue on the changing dynamics of the modern workplace.

Read More

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Boosting Productivity in 2024: A Guide to the Best Apps for Efficiency

By Salman Khan

Impending Deadline for CEBA Loan Repayment Stresses Canadian Small Business Owners

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Barbados Sees Cautious Spending During New Year's Celebrations

By Mahnoor Jehangir

A Glimmer of Stability: The Outlook for the Pakistani Rupee in January 2023

By Aqsa Younas Rana

McKinsey Settles for $78M Over Opioid Crisis Claims ...
@Business · 34 mins
McKinsey Settles for $78M Over Opioid Crisis Claims ...
heart comment 0
2023 U.S. Market Surge: China Stocks Double in Value

By Aqsa Younas Rana

2023 U.S. Market Surge: China Stocks Double in Value
India’s Textile Sector: Navigating the Path to Sustainability amid EU’s New ESG Standards

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Textile Sector: Navigating the Path to Sustainability amid EU's New ESG Standards
Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of India’s 16th Finance Commission

By Rafia Tasleem

Arvind Panagariya Appointed Chairman of India's 16th Finance Commission
CCP Cracks Down on Deceptive Marketing Practices in Pakistan

By Aqsa Younas Rana

CCP Cracks Down on Deceptive Marketing Practices in Pakistan
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Eve Address: Putin Declares Russia Will 'Never Back Down'
3 mins
New Year's Eve Address: Putin Declares Russia Will 'Never Back Down'
Canada's Carbon Pricing Policy: A Political Chess Game
3 mins
Canada's Carbon Pricing Policy: A Political Chess Game
Intermittent Fasting: A Comprehensive Look into the Multifaceted Health Benefits
6 mins
Intermittent Fasting: A Comprehensive Look into the Multifaceted Health Benefits
ExPlas Trial: A Step Towards Harnessing Exercise Benefits for Alzheimer's Patients
7 mins
ExPlas Trial: A Step Towards Harnessing Exercise Benefits for Alzheimer's Patients
Study Reveals High Rate of Inappropriate Tazocin Prescriptions in Saudi Hospital
9 mins
Study Reveals High Rate of Inappropriate Tazocin Prescriptions in Saudi Hospital
Biden Administration Fast-Tracks Work Authorizations for Legal Migrants
10 mins
Biden Administration Fast-Tracks Work Authorizations for Legal Migrants
Historical Patterns and Political Speculations: The UK Awaits 2024
12 mins
Historical Patterns and Political Speculations: The UK Awaits 2024
Tragic Death of Newborn in Budaun: A Haunting Tale of Healthcare Negligence
13 mins
Tragic Death of Newborn in Budaun: A Haunting Tale of Healthcare Negligence
Israeli Government Approves Ministerial Rotation Amidst Ongoing War with Hamas
15 mins
Israeli Government Approves Ministerial Rotation Amidst Ongoing War with Hamas
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
20 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
21 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
41 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
2 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
2 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app