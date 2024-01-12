Unraveling the Tax Maze: Essential Tips for Those Who Divorced in 2023

Divorce, a life-altering event, brings a multitude of changes, among which the imperative to navigate the labyrinth of tax regulations takes center stage. For those who divorced in 2023, the onset of 2024 demands a paradigm shift in understanding and complying with the new tax rules. This article elucidates seven key tips to facilitate your financial voyage through the post-divorce tax landscape.

Tip 1: Understanding Filing Status

Finalized divorces before the end of 2023 means that joint tax returns are off the table. If you were still married at the year’s end, you hold the choice to file jointly or separately. However, joint filers must harmonize their approach towards handling tax liabilities or refunds.

Tip 2: Alimony and Child Support Payments

Under the divorce agreements post-2018, alimony payments are neither deductible for the payer nor taxable for the recipient. This rule is also applied to child support payments.

Tip 3: Claiming a Child as a Dependent

With children, only one parent gets to claim them as dependents. Generally, it’s the custodial parent, the one the child lived with most of the time. This has far-reaching implications, including potentially claiming a head of household filing status, access to the Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, and other education-related tax credits.

Tip 4: Head of Household Status

To file as head of household, certain criteria must be met: you must be considered unmarried on the last day of the tax year, bear the cost of more than half the home’s upkeep, and maintain a home for a qualifying person.

Tip 5: Property Transfer and Taxes

Property transferred due to divorce does not attract taxes at the time of transfer. However, capital gains taxes may come into play if the recipient decides to sell the property later.

Tip 6: Home Sales and Capital Gains

Divorcing couples selling their home can exclude a significant chunk of capital gains from taxes, provided they meet specified conditions.

Tip 7: Retirement Savings and Tax Implications

Retirement savings pose another challenge. Using a Qualified Domestic Relations Order (QDRO) can aid in transferring funds without tax implications for the spouse cashing out a 401(k) for their ex-spouse.

As you navigate the post-divorce tax world, remember these tips and consult a tax professional if needed. New federal tax brackets, an IRS focus on high earners, and the potential impact of the FairTax Act of 2023 adds more layers to the tax fabric.