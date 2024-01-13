en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Unraveling the Best A3 Printers: A Comprehensive Comparison

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:47 am EST
Unraveling the Best A3 Printers: A Comprehensive Comparison

In the realm of large-scale printing, A3 printers have cemented their position as a vital asset. They cater to a spectrum of needs, from promotional displays and posters to materials that exceed the standard A4 size. Though they represent a more substantial investment than regular printers, the market offers a range of options that deliver commendable performance, ensuring value across different budgets.

A Meticulous Evaluation of A3 Printers

Various A3 printers have been put under the microscope, with their attributes such as printing speed, quality, footprint, connectivity, running cost, and duplex printing capabilities scrutinized. The results of this intensive testing offer valuable insights for potential buyers.

Standout Performers

The Brother MFC J6959DW shines with its unique ability to print and cut banners on rolls of paper, making it an indispensable tool for businesses needing to churn out compelling signage or marketing materials. The Epson WorkForce color printer, suitable for small offices, offers rapid printing speeds and respectable print resolution at a competitive price.

For offices grappling with large-scale printing needs, a compact model with substantial paper capacity and high-yield toner cartridges takes the lead. The Brother MFC J6955DW caters to those juggling a heavy workload with fast duplex printing and a low cost per page. Canon’s photo printer excels in rendering high-quality, lifelike color tones on A3 paper, making it a go-to option for professionals and photography enthusiasts.

Entry-Level to High-End Options

The WorkForce WF-7210DTW is an entry-level A3 printer that impresses with its print quality and connectivity options. The Epson’s EcoTank model comes with a refillable ink system, offering cost-efficient printing. An inkjet that rivals laser printers in speed, the Brother MFC J6945DW, includes a generous amount of ink.

Canon’s PIXMA iX6850 has earned praise for its superior image quality and individual ink cartridges. The Epson EcoTank Pro ET-M16600, a large supertank printer, handles A3 prints with aplomb, offering efficiency and quality in one package.

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
12 seconds ago
Amagi Introduces FAST Deals to Enhance CTV Advertising
Global SaaS technology titan, Amagi, known for its robust contributions to the Connected TV (CTV) and Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) realms, has unveiled a groundbreaking feature in its premium CTV advertising marketplace, Amagi ADS PLUS. The innovative feature, dubbed FAST Deals, is intended to augment the purchase process for advertisers utilizing FAST services by
Amagi Introduces FAST Deals to Enhance CTV Advertising
LeapCharger Announces Major Stock Restructuring: A Strategic Move Towards Future Growth
1 min ago
LeapCharger Announces Major Stock Restructuring: A Strategic Move Towards Future Growth
Eightco Holdings Inc: Sailing in Unsteady Waters Amidst Profitability Concerns
1 min ago
Eightco Holdings Inc: Sailing in Unsteady Waters Amidst Profitability Concerns
Scapia Faces Backlash Over Credit Limit Reductions: A Deeper Look
13 seconds ago
Scapia Faces Backlash Over Credit Limit Reductions: A Deeper Look
Bank7: A Rising Star in the Investing Landscape with Consistent Growth and Significant Insider Investment
28 seconds ago
Bank7: A Rising Star in the Investing Landscape with Consistent Growth and Significant Insider Investment
Nu Holdings: The Hidden Engine of Growth in Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio
47 seconds ago
Nu Holdings: The Hidden Engine of Growth in Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio
Latest Headlines
World News
Elicio Therapeutics Launches Phase II Trial for Groundbreaking Cancer Vaccine
1 min
Elicio Therapeutics Launches Phase II Trial for Groundbreaking Cancer Vaccine
Standing Desks in Home Offices: A New Norm in the Remote Work Era
1 min
Standing Desks in Home Offices: A New Norm in the Remote Work Era
Eddie Howe Updates on Joelinton's Injury; Midfielder Out for Six Weeks
1 min
Eddie Howe Updates on Joelinton's Injury; Midfielder Out for Six Weeks
Global Tapestry: Royal Controversies, Airstrikes, and Sporting Milestones
1 min
Global Tapestry: Royal Controversies, Airstrikes, and Sporting Milestones
Jordan Love's Exceptional Performance Secures Playoff for Green Bay Packers
2 mins
Jordan Love's Exceptional Performance Secures Playoff for Green Bay Packers
Truman Kruckenberg: Fueling Gilbert's Basketball Dream with Passion and Leadership
2 mins
Truman Kruckenberg: Fueling Gilbert's Basketball Dream with Passion and Leadership
Ian Dutton Steps Down as Birmingham City MD, Club Announces New Leadership Approach
3 mins
Ian Dutton Steps Down as Birmingham City MD, Club Announces New Leadership Approach
Chandler Jones Honors Bill Belichick with Unique Musical Tribute
3 mins
Chandler Jones Honors Bill Belichick with Unique Musical Tribute
Spain's Teresa Ribera Likely Candidate for Role in European Commission
3 mins
Spain's Teresa Ribera Likely Candidate for Role in European Commission
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
50 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app