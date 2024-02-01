Unprecedented Unified Showcase by Fortune Brands Innovations at International Builders' Show 2024

Unprecedented in scale and significance, a collective of renowned brands under the umbrella of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will be making their first-ever joint appearance at the International Builders' Show scheduled for February 27-29 in Las Vegas. This ensemble, featuring Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Fypon, and Solar Innovations, boasts a shared legacy of over 200 years of material science expertise and product innovation. Their diverse offerings, all focused on the outer home, is designed to present a unified, immersive experience for building professionals and homeowners alike.

Legacy of Innovation Under One Roof

Cheri Phyfer, executive vice president and group president at Fortune Brands Innovations, spotlighted the unique legacy each brand carries. Touting their combined prowess, she emphasized the cohesive experience these brands offer, underpinned by a consistent commitment to product innovation. The company's vision extends beyond mere product showcasing, aiming to encapsulate the essence of a single outer home experience.

A Showcase of Material Science Expertise

David Youn, president of outdoors at Fortune Brands Innovations, underscored the unique opportunity this display presents for customers. The chance to witness product compatibility and innovation first-hand is set to be a transformative experience. From Therma-Tru's doors made from materials more durable than wood and steel, Larson's storm doors designed to endure nature's harshness, Fiberon's decking that outperforms natural materials, Fypon's weather-resistant decorative trim, to Solar Innovations' custom glass structures, each brand offers a unique solution to outer home needs.

Fortune Brands Innovations: A Powerhouse of Home Products

With a rich portfolio in the home products, security, and commercial building markets, Fortune Brands Innovations has established itself as a leader in the industry. Their presence at the International Builders' Show 2024 promises a unique experience for participants, as they witness the vast potential of product compatibility and innovation in outer home design. As a forerunner in product innovation, the Fortune Brands Innovations showcase is set to raise the bar for industry showcases, offering an unparalleled window into the future of home design.