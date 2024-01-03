en English
Unprecedented Procurement Opportunity for EPAC EA2 AO Chamber Announced

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:50 am EST
A significant procurement opportunity has been announced, inviting tenders for the design, analysis, manufacture, and testing of the EPAC EA2 AO Chamber. This is a noteworthy venture, as it encompasses various stages of product development, from conceptualization to the final testing phase. The contract value for this procurement is set at a substantial £450,000.

Open and Inclusive Tendering Process

The tendering process for this project is organized to be inclusive and open to all interested parties. The procurement documents are available for unrestricted and full direct access at no charge, ensuring an equitable opportunity for all potential bidders. This procurement opportunity is not financed by European Union funds but is subject to the Government Procurement Agreement.

Deadline and Contract Duration

The deadline for submitting tenders is the 7th of February 2024, at 2:00 pm sharp. The contract duration is established for three months from the receipt of the tender. This timeline outlines a swift and efficient process, ensuring the project’s timely completion.

Opportunity for SMEs

The contracting authority has indicated that this contract might be suitable for small or medium enterprises (SMEs). However, the selection of tenderers will strictly adhere to the procurement criteria outlined within the documents. This approach ensures a fair and transparent selection process, where the best-suited candidate secures the contract based on merit and qualifications, rather than size or influence.

To engage with this unique opportunity, potential bidders are directed to visit the Delta eSourcing portal and respond accordingly. This digital platform serves as the designated platform for submitting tenders or requests to participate electronically, further streamlining the process and making it more accessible.

Business Europe
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

