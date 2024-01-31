Unprecedented Bank Branch Closures: Impact and Alternatives

Bank branches across the globe are shutting their doors at an alarming rate, with an unparalleled 41 branches disappearing in one week alone. This trend is not sparing any institution, with major banks like US Bank, Bank of America, Chase, PNC, Citizen, Capitol One, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, and Huntington all feeling the pinch. The closure of these physical spaces is leaving a void for customers, particularly those who depend on these locations for essential banking tasks such as submitting documents, conducting cash transactions, or seeking consultation with bank managers.

The Impact on the Elderly

The wave of closures is particularly hitting the elderly demographic hard. This group, often uncomfortable with digital banking solutions, is left scrambling as their preferred method of banking becomes more scarce. The shift towards online banking, initially accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, shows no signs of slowing down. With branch numbers peaking around 2011, the subsequent decline has left customers with limited options: change banks or rely on ATMs for certain services.

Transition to Online-Only Banks

As traditional banks continue to enhance their online and mobile banking capabilities, a new breed of banks is gaining popularity. Online-only banks like Ally and SoFi are capitalizing on the trend, offering remote services and waiving fees for ATM use. These strategies appeal to customers who are increasingly comfortable managing their finances from the convenience of their homes.

The Evolution of ATMs and ITMs

Even ATMs are not immune to evolution. As they take on more banking services, ATMs are gradually transforming into Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs). These ITMs simulate in-person banking experiences virtually, extending banking hours and reducing the need for customers to switch banks despite local branch closures.

In a recent development, the Desjardins Group announced its plans to cut its service centres and ATMs by 30 per cent before 2027. The group attributes this decision to the declining demand for in-person services and the shift towards digital platforms. However, this move is poised to impact customers, especially those in smaller communities where the closure of ATMs could mean losing their only local access to cash. Advocacy groups for seniors have raised concerns about the impact on those who still rely on in-person services. In response, Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard has expressed confidence that Desjardins will continue to be present in the regions despite the closures.