Unleash Your Potential: Bord Bia's MSc in Insights and Innovation Now Accepting Applications

Brace yourself for an exciting opportunity that's ripe for the taking! Bord Bia, Ireland's renowned food and drinks agency, has just announced the opening of applications for its 2024 Master of Science (MSc) in Insights and Innovation. This esteemed, fully-funded programme is offered in collaboration with DCU Business School, promising a golden ticket to those seeking to lead the charge in the agri-food industry.

A Symphony of Learning and Practical Experience

The MSc in Insights and Innovation is a harmonious blend of academic rigour and hands-on experience, spanning a total of 15 months. The course kicks off with a solid foundation of academic study, followed by an immersive 10-month placement with some of Ireland's most prestigious agri-food companies. Among these industry giants are Tirlán, Kerry Foods, Kepak, Irish Distillers, Bewley's, and Lakeland Dairies – a lineup that will undoubtedly make your resume sparkle.

Who Dares to Innovate and Create?

Bord Bia is on the hunt for trailblazers who are not afraid to challenge the status quo and forge new paths in the agri-food industry. To be eligible for this coveted programme, candidates must hold an honours undergraduate degree and boast a minimum of three years of work experience. But that's not all – a burning passion for innovation and creativity is a must. This is a call to those who yearn to make a tangible difference in the world of food and drink.

Seize the Opportunity

Time waits for no one, and neither does this opportunity. The deadline for applications is looming – March 18, 2024, to be exact. Don't let this chance to join the ranks of industry leaders slip through your fingers. Apply today and embark on a journey that will undoubtedly shape the future of the agri-food landscape.

In a world where innovation and sustainability are the driving forces behind progress, Bord Bia's MSc in Insights and Innovation offers a unique platform for the next generation of leaders to make their mark. By fostering a deep understanding of consumer insights, trends, and market dynamics, this programme equips its graduates with the tools necessary to navigate the ever-evolving agri-food industry. So, heed the call and rise to the challenge – your journey to greatness begins now.