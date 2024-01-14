en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Unjust Demands and Inadequate Transparency: A Call for Stronger Consumer Protection

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:52 pm EST
Unjust Demands and Inadequate Transparency: A Call for Stronger Consumer Protection

Financial Mail on Sunday’s seasoned investigator, Tony Hetherington, has shed light on a series of troubling instances where individuals have been subjected to unjust and incorrect demands from companies. The incidents underscore an alarming trend of inadequate consumer protection and lack of transparency in business practices.

Unjust Demands and Inadequate Verification

In one of the highlighted cases, an 82-year-old man, referred to as Mr. C, was served court documents and financial demands from car park operator, Parkingeye, through DCB Legal. The charges, amounting to $304, were allegedly associated with a certain Mr. Stroud, who hasn’t resided at Mr. C’s address for four decades. Despite Mr. C’s numerous protests, corroborated by interactions with the police and the DVLA, the demands persisted.

Upon investigation, Hetherington found no evidence linking Mr. Stroud to Mr. C’s address. While it was clarified that the DVLA had provided Mr. C’s address, Parkingeye failed to explain why they hadn’t verified this information following Mr. C’s objections. This incident brings to light the absence of a fair code of practice for car park operators, a promise made six years ago by then-Junior Minister Rishi Sunak, who is now serving as the Prime Minister.

Incorrect Billing and Lack of Transparency

Another case elaborated on involves Utility Warehouse, which billed a couple for smart meter readings despite the couple not owning a smart meter. The incorrect billing originated from an old smart meter that was revived under a government scheme, unbeknownst to the couple, leading to inaccurate bills.

Utility Warehouse, after the incident came to light, corrected the billing, reduced the couple’s monthly payments and offered a goodwill payment. However, this situation once again emphasizes the need for greater transparency in business practices and consumer communication.

Business Insolvency and Operational Issues

In a third case, car number plate trader Click4Reg Limited has gone into administration, failing to pay a customer for a personalized plate sold to a new owner. The company cited operational issues as the reason for its failure to make the payment, leaving the customer in a lurch.

These instances, as reported by Tony Hetherington, highlight the urgent need for stronger consumer protection measures and increased transparency in the business sector.

0
Automotive Business Law
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
12 mins ago
Continental Launches Cross Contact HT Tyres in India
Continental, a global automotive solutions provider, has expanded its India portfolio with the introduction of Cross Contact HT tyres. Specifically designed for sedans and SUVs, these tyres promise to deliver superior performance in both on-road and off-road conditions, tailored to tackle the challenging terrain of Indian roads. Catering to the Aftermarket Space Although Continental’s presence
Continental Launches Cross Contact HT Tyres in India
Amazon Slashes Prices on Apple AirTags Amidst Diverse Tech Developments
2 hours ago
Amazon Slashes Prices on Apple AirTags Amidst Diverse Tech Developments
Skoda Octavia RS Wagon: A Blend of Performance and Practicality
2 hours ago
Skoda Octavia RS Wagon: A Blend of Performance and Practicality
Porsche's Resilience in 2023: A Tale of Two Models, the 911 and the Taycan
27 mins ago
Porsche's Resilience in 2023: A Tale of Two Models, the 911 and the Taycan
MACC to Charge Syndicate Behind RM33 Million Luxury Car Duty Evasion Scheme
28 mins ago
MACC to Charge Syndicate Behind RM33 Million Luxury Car Duty Evasion Scheme
NHTSA's 25-Year Rule Unlocks 'Forbidden Fruits' for US Car Enthusiasts
37 mins ago
NHTSA's 25-Year Rule Unlocks 'Forbidden Fruits' for US Car Enthusiasts
Latest Headlines
World News
Carson City Board of Supervisors to Convene for Key Decisions
17 seconds
Carson City Board of Supervisors to Convene for Key Decisions
St. Maarten Embarks on New Era with Coalition Government
24 seconds
St. Maarten Embarks on New Era with Coalition Government
Praveen Kumar's Battle: A Spotlight on Mental Health and Toxic Masculinity in Sports
55 seconds
Praveen Kumar's Battle: A Spotlight on Mental Health and Toxic Masculinity in Sports
Linda Ronstadt's Legacy: From Chart-Topping Hits to Biopic Starring Selena Gomez
56 seconds
Linda Ronstadt's Legacy: From Chart-Topping Hits to Biopic Starring Selena Gomez
Africa Cup of Nations 2023: A Vibrant Opening Celebration in Abidjan
56 seconds
Africa Cup of Nations 2023: A Vibrant Opening Celebration in Abidjan
Jordan D'Ambrosio Shines in Widener's Victory Over Alvernia
1 min
Jordan D'Ambrosio Shines in Widener's Victory Over Alvernia
Recent Boys' High School Basketball Scores: A Snapshot of Competition and Skill
2 mins
Recent Boys' High School Basketball Scores: A Snapshot of Competition and Skill
Greg Olson in the Running for Chicago Bears' Offensive Coordinator Position
4 mins
Greg Olson in the Running for Chicago Bears' Offensive Coordinator Position
Dunkley By-Election: Liberal Party Pre-selects Nathan Conroy as Candidate
5 mins
Dunkley By-Election: Liberal Party Pre-selects Nathan Conroy as Candidate
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app