University of the Potomac and MedCerts Announce Strategic Partnership

The University of the Potomac (UOTP) and online healthcare and IT career training leader, MedCerts, have unveiled a strategic partnership, aiming to bridge the gap between academia and industry needs. The collaboration is set to enhance UOTP's academic programs while offering students real-world experiences and networking opportunities, preparing them for success in their chosen fields.

Building a Bridge Between Academia and Industry

With a strong commitment to accessible and affordable education, UOTP has consistently adopted flexible teaching models in technology-enhanced learning environments. This partnership with MedCerts is expected to further bolster the quality of UOTP's educational offerings, addressing the dynamic demands of today's industries and ensuring that graduates are well-equipped for their chosen fields.

MedCerts: A Pioneer in Online Healthcare and IT Training

MedCerts brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this partnership. The company has already made a significant impact in online healthcare and IT career training, having helped over 80,000 students earn credentials and grow careers through its innovative eLearning solutions. These include video-based instruction, virtual simulations, and games.

A Strategic Collaboration for Growth and Success

The partnership is expected to contribute significantly to the growth and success of both UOTP and MedCerts. UOTP gains an opportunity to enhance its academic offerings with MedCerts' expertise, while MedCerts further extends its reach by integrating with UOTP's programs. Most importantly, students stand to benefit the most with access to practical knowledge, networking opportunities, and a smoother transition from education to the workforce.