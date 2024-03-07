Universal Display Bolsters Board with Pharma and Biotech Veterans Dr. Nigel Brown, Dr. Joan Lau

EWING, N.J. - In a strategic move to enhance its leadership, Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has expanded its Board of Directors with the appointment of two distinguished individuals, Dr. Nigel Brown and Dr. Joan Lau, effective March 4, 2024. This significant addition brings the total board membership to ten, poised to guide the company through the evolving global OLED market landscape.

Steven V. Abramson, President and CEO of Universal Display, expressed enthusiasm over the new appointments, underscoring Dr. Brown's and Dr. Lau's impressive blend of technical, business, and strategic planning expertise. Their rich backgrounds in research, development, and growth companies are expected to significantly enhance the board's functionality and strategic direction.

Expertise in Innovation and Strategy

Dr. Brown, celebrated for his over 25-year tenure in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research sectors, currently helms Princeton Healthcare Advisory, LLC. His advisory roles extend to Rothschild & Co. and Five Arrows Managers LLP, with a notable history as a General Partner for Trevi Health Capital and a board position at Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV).

Scientific and Business Acumen

Dr. Lau's two decades of leadership in the biopharmaceutical and biotechnology arenas reflect her deep commitment to innovation and development. As the Co-Founder and CEO of Spirovant, a pioneering gene therapy company, and an Adjunct Professor and Trustee at the University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Lau brings a wealth of experience and insight. Her previous roles include co-founding and managing Militia Hill Ventures and holding CEO positions in several biotech companies, along with board memberships at Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI).

Positioning for Global Opportunities

Founded in 1994, Universal Display Corporation has emerged as a leader in OLED technology, holding over 6,000 patents worldwide. The company's proprietary UniversalPHOLED technology and materials are critical for crafting high-performance OLEDs, offering licensing, materials, and technological development services to its global clientele. With the addition of Dr. Brown and Dr. Lau, Universal Display is better positioned to explore and capitalize on opportunities within the rapidly expanding OLED market.

As Universal Display Corporation looks to the future, the strategic expansion of its Board of Directors with Dr. Nigel Brown and Dr. Joan Lau marks a pivotal step in strengthening its leadership and innovation capacity. Their extensive experience and strategic insights are expected to play a crucial role in navigating the company through the dynamic challenges and opportunities of the OLED industry, setting the stage for continued growth and technological advancement.