Univar Solutions Expands Reach with Valley Solvents Acquisition, Boosts North America Market Presence

Univar Solutions LLC, a global specialty ingredients and chemicals solutions provider, has officially announced its acquisition of Valley Solvents & Chemicals, a pivotal move that significantly broadens its distribution network and enhances environmental services in key North American regions. This strategic acquisition not only strengthens Univar's position in the chemical distribution market but also underscores its commitment to growth and innovation in the Texas Gulf Coast and northern Mexico areas.

Strategic Expansion in Key Markets

Valley Solvents, with a history spanning over seven decades, has been a cornerstone in the regional chemical distribution sector, known for its comprehensive range of products and services. Its integration into Univar Solutions is expected to fortify the latter's Chemical Distribution division and propel its environmental services capabilities forward. According to David Jukes, president and CEO of Univar, this acquisition aligns with the company's strategy to enhance its footprint in the solvents and inorganics market, thereby facilitating growth for both suppliers and customers.

Enhancing Customer Support and Services

The addition of Valley Solvents to Univar Solutions' portfolio introduces a wealth of expertise and new customer relationships to the company. Jim Holcomb, divisional president of Chemical Distribution for Univar, highlighted the potential for delivering more personalized support and value-added products, such as custom solvent blending, to customers. This acquisition is poised to leverage Valley Solvents' established presence and robust packaged business, particularly in the resilient Energy and Industrial markets.

Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation

With sustainability at the forefront of modern business practices, Valley Solvents' waste management services are anticipated to complement Univar's existing environmental programs seamlessly. This collaboration aims to bolster customers' sustainability goals while continuing to deliver exceptional service and quality. Nick Alexos, Univar's CFO and divisional president of Services, underscored the synergy between the two companies' values and aspirations, emphasizing the shared focus on customer needs and relationship optimization.

The acquisition of Valley Solvents marks a significant milestone for Univar Solutions, reinforcing its commitment to being a leading chemical distributor in the United States. As the company integrates Valley Solvents' operations, it looks forward to a future of continued success, innovation, and service excellence, further solidifying its position in the North American market and beyond.